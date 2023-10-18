Wolf Like Me season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the dramedy series

Starring and executive produced by Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, Wolf Like Me again follows the romantic journey of a once-grieving father and lovely, yet secretive, werewolf. The unlikely pair fell in love and have managed thus far to navigate the coming-of-age angst of his pre-teen daughter and the baggage that comes along with being a werewolf. However, the happy couple now has a baby on the way, and that most certainly will come along with its own set of unique challenges. Especially, if their young child turns out to be a werewolf.

So what else can you expect from Wolf Like Me season 2? Here’s everything we know about it.

Wolf Like Me season 2 premieres on Thursday, October 19 on Peacock. All seven episodes of the season will be available to stream at that time, which is good news for those who like to binge-stream.

We don’t currently have release information for the new season in the UK. However, season 1 of the series is available on Prime Video.

Wolf Like Me season 2 cast

Once again, Isla Fisher and Josh Gad star as Mary and Gary on the show respectively. In addition to both being executive producers on the series, Fisher has previously had roles in things like Wedding Crashers, Tag, Arrested Development and The Great Gatsby. She’s also heard in the 2023 movie, Strays. Gad has been seen in projects such as Marshall, Beauty and the Beast, The Wedding Ringer and History of the World: Part II. He’s also heard in Strays.

Helping to round out the season 2 cast are Ariel Donoghue (High Life), Edgar Ramirez (Florida Man), Emma Lung (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Anthony Taufa (Young Rock) and Honour Latukefu.

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, Wolf Like Me (Image credit: Narelle Portanier/Peacock)

Wolf Like Me season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis of the new season:

"In the second season of Wolf Like Me, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) leap into the next phase of their relationship, facing their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. As much as the two try to have a ‘normal’ pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. Will their child be a human or a wolf? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? Will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them? And with Mary’s former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly in the picture, can their relationship withstand newly unearthed secrets from Mary's past?"

Wolf Like Me season 2 trailer

Here is the official trailer for the new season. In addition to a baby on the way, it looks like Mary and Gary have to contend with a homicide investigation. Check out the clip below.

How to watch Wolf Like Me

Wolf Like Me streams on Peacock in the US. For those interested in watching new episodes of the series, you’ll need a subscription to the streamer. Currently, would-be subscribers have a few options to choose from when selecting a Peacock plan.

While we are still waiting to receive word on when Wolf Like Me season 2 streams in the UK, season 1 is available on Prime Video.