Meet the Florida Man cast: who's who in the crime drama

Netflix's new series Florida Man is getting viewer attention. Many are probably familiar with the "Florida Man" headlines that have become memes in and of themselves, but while that serves as a bit of an in-joke for the show, at its heart it is a mystery series with a cast of duplicitous characters.

Created by Donald Todd (This Is Us), Florida Man is a seven-part series that takes a dive into a web of lies, murder, deception, family trauma and a search for long-lost gold, showing that even if you take the Florida Man out of the state (and throw him back in again), he’s still a Florida Man at heart.

Let's meet the Florida Man cast of characters and the actors playing them.

Edgar Ramirez as Mike Valentine

Edgar Ramirez in Florida Man (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Mike Valentine is an ex-cop with a mountain of gambling debt that led to his divorce and forced him to work for the mob boss that he owes. When the gangster's girlfriend goes missing in Florida, Mike is tasked with bringing her back to wipe his debt.

Edgar Ramirez an Emmy-nominated actor for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Carlos, while he has also starred in series like The Undoing and Dr. Death. On the big screen, he has appeared in Wrath of the Titans, the Point Break remake, Joy, Hands of Stone, Yes Day, Jungle Cruise and The 355.

Abbey Lee as Delly West

Abbey Lee in Florida Man (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

The girlfriend to a Philadelphian mob boss, Delly also has a special connection with Mike. She leaves her boyfriend and heads for Florida. It wasn't just to get away from him, but for a possible massive pay-day.

Abbey Lee has a number of major movie credits to her name, including Mad Max: Fury Road, Gods of Egypt, The Dark Tower, Old and The Forgiven. Her lone TV credit prior to Florida Man was HBO's Lovecraft Country. Though she is also starring in the new series Waco: The Aftermath.

Anthony LaPaglia as Sonny Valentine

Anthony LaPaglia in Florida Man (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Like his son Mike, Sonny is an ex-cop (retired police chief, actually) who has long been committing criminal transactions on the down low for some time. Despite the family bond, there isn't a lot of trust between Mike and Sonny.

Anthony LaPaglia is a long-time TV vet, winning an Emmy for his recurring guest role on Frasier and a Golden Globe for Without a Trace. More recently he has starred in the TV series Halifax: Retribution and Riviera.

Otmara Marrero as Patsy

Otmara Marrero in Florida Man (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

The one member of the Valentine family not directly involved in criminal activities, Patsy has her hands full with her blabbermouth husband and difficult daughter. Adding Mike and Sonny into the mix just further complicates things.

After making her TV debut in Graceland, Otmara Marrero has appeared in titles Jackass Forever, StartUp and Connecting.

Lex Scott Davis as Iris

Lex Scott Davis in Florida Man (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Iris is another family member that Mike has to deal with when he returns to Florida, or more accurately, ex-family member, as she is his ex-wife. To top it all off, Iris is a detective and even when she is pulled from the case because of her conflict of interest, she is determined to figure out what Mike is up to.

Lex Scott Davis got her break leading the TV movie Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart and has since starred in projects that include the Training Day TV series, SuperFly, The First Purge, The L Word: Generation Q, Rebel and The Now.

Emory Cohen as Moss Yankov

Emory Cohen in Florida Man (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Moss is the new crime boss after the death of his father, but his position gets complicated when Delly absconds to Florida. He tells Mike to track her down to wipe his debt to the family clean, but if he doesn't succeed, Moss is willing to get violent.

Many viewers got their first look at Emory Cohen in movies like The Place Beyond the Pines and Brooklyn, but he has also starred in Smash, War Machine, The OA and Blue Bayou.

Clark Gregg as Sheriff Ketcher

Clark Gregg in Florida Man (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

On the outside of the main storyline is Sheriff Ketcher, who is on vacation in Florida but finds himself in the thick of things when his gun goes missing.

Clark Gregg is best known for his work in the MCU as Agent Phil Coulson, but he also memorably appeared in (500) Days of Summer, The West Wing, The New Adventures of Old Christine, Live by Night and Being the Ricardos.

Isaiah Johnson as Benny

Isaiah Johnson and Sibongile Mlambo in Florida Man (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Benny is a motel manager who is forced to keep the peace among his guests, who just so happen to be criminals and missing persons of interest.

Isaiah Johnson has popped up in a numerous TV shows, including Person of Interest, Curb Your Enthusiasm, All Rise and David Makes Man.

Paul Schneider as Officer Andy Boone

Paul Schneider in Florida Man (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Something is up and Officer Andy Boone is on the case, trying to put the pieces together for all the crimes and unusual things happening in his town.

Some of Paul Schneider's most notable credits include roles in Elizabethtown, The Family Stone, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Lars and the Real Girl, The Newsroom, Impeachment: American Crime Story and, more recently, A Friend of the Family.

Lauren Buglioli as Kaitlin Fox

Lauren Buglioli in Florida Man (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Local news anchor Kaitlin Fox is looking for a story to boost her career and thanks to a tip from Mike she may just have one.

Viewers may have seen Lauren Buglioli appear in projects like Dynasty, Queens, FBI and First Wives Club.

Florida Man is now streaming on Netflix.