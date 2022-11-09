The L Word: Generation Q season 3 —release date, cast and everything we know about the series

The L Word: Generation Q is a spinoff of the original Showtime series The L Word that debuted 2004. Generation Q was designed to be more reflective of the total LGBTQIA community and correct some of the missteps of the original series, like the treatment of transgender people.

By bringing back some of the beloved The L Word characters like Bette Porter, Shane McCutcheon, and Leisha Hailey as Alice Pieszecki, the series was able to usher viewers into a modern version of the classic show that also sees new characters deal with the unique pressures and problems of navigating mdoer life and relationships as people who are LBGTQIA.

The series was a hit from the jump and is heading into a third season. Here is what you need to know about The L Word: Generation Q season 3.

The L Word: Generation Q season 3 premieres on Showtime Sunday, November 20, at 8 pm ET/PT. New episodes, including the season 3 premiere, are available for streaming on the Showtime app beginning Friday, November 18.

Each week the latest episode drops on Friday on the app but airs on Sunday nights on Showtime.

WTW is confirming, but there's reason to believe that The L Word: Generation Q is going to be on Paramount Plus as well in both the US and UK because of the streamer's bundle options with the cable network.

The L Word: Generation Q season 3 plot

Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q picks up immediately where season 2 ended, with Tina showing up at Bette’s house, unable to move forward with Carrie until she knew what Bette’s feelings were for her.

It's been confirmed there's a bit of a time jump early on, because Bette and Tina’s daughter Angelica is now 18 and entering her first year of college. So it's likely that they are not going to spend too much time in the immediate aftermath of the season 2 finale.

Season 3’s focus is going to be on finding the right relationships rather than just convenient relationships, which is a switch from season 2 when most of the primary characters' relationships were in constant flux.

Now the main characters are really trying to figure out what mature relationships look like in this day and age and how to find "the one" and maintain that relationship when constantly being battered with distractions, temptations and the emotional baggage that they all carry.

According to Showtime, season 3 is all about finding "the one:"

"Picking up right where the dramatic season two cliffhanger left off, the series continues to follow the cast of characters as they struggle with secrets, old scars and new flames on their search for 'the one.' Bette Porter is on the brink of a devastating letdown or startling confession after Tina appears at her door; while they determine their future together, their daughter Angie embraces her new freedom at college, finding love in all the wrong places.

"At the bungalow, Finley returns from rehab and discovers news about Sophie that threatens both her sobriety and their relationship. Meanwhile, Dani and Micah both attempt to take major steps forward in their relationships, but Gigi’s baggage and Maribel’s temper put their plans to the test. The drama heightens as Shane and Tess grapple with secrets that could tear them apart for good, while Alice questions whether she’ll ever find her soulmate, or if she’s doomed to be alone forever."

Rosanny Zayas and Jacqueline Toboni in The L Word: Generation Q (Image credit: Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME)

Of course the road to true love won’t be a smooth one. Expect Pippa, Carrie and Gigi to cause some drama for Bette and Tina, if they do reunite. This time the forces working against these two may be too much to overcome, especially now that Angelica is grown up and figuring out her own identity as an adult. There’s probably going to be some rocky relationships for Finley, Sophia, and Dani as well.

The L Word: Generation Q season 3 cast

The primary cast members from The L Word: Generation Q are all be back in season 3. Plus some big names are appearing in recurring and guest starring roles. Some of the highlights of the season 3 cast are:

Jennifer Beals as Bette Porter

Katherine Moennig as Shane McCutcheon

Leisha Hailey as Alice Pieszecki

Arienne Mandi as Dani Nùñez

Sepideh Moafi as Gigi Ghorbani

Leo Sheng as Micah Lee

Jacqueline Toboni as Sarah Finley

Rosanny Zayas as Sophie Suarez

Jordan Hull as Angelica "Angie" Porter-Kennard

Jamie Clayton as Tess Van De Berg

Recurring characters:

Freddy Miyares as José

Carlos Leal as Rodolfo Nùñez

Brian Michael Smith as Pierce Williams

Stephanie Allynne as Natalie "Nat" Bailey

Jillian Mercado as Maribel Suarez

Olivia Thirlby as Rebecca

Latarsha Rose as Felicity Adams

Sophie Giannamore as Jordi Sanbolino

Lex Scott Davis as Quiara Thompson

Donald Faison as Tom Maultsby

As well as a handful of special guest stars, including Rosie O'Donnell, Fortune Feimster, Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette and Joey Lauren Adams, as well as Roxane Gay, Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Cho all as themselves. Plus, rumor is that a familiar face from the original show will also appear in season 3.

The L Word: Generation Q season 3 trailer

The L Word: Generation Q season 3 trailer sees the show pumping up the drama that fans can’t get enough of:

How to watch The L Word: Generation Q

The L Word: Generation Q season 3 can be watched on the Showtime cable network or the Showtime app. In either situation, you need to have a subscription to showtime through a cable provider or directly through the app. You can also get Showtime via Paramount Plus with its Showtime bundle option.

Similarly, if you missed The L Word: Generation Q season 1 and 2 or just want to rewatch to get ready for season 3, both seasons are available for streaming now on the Showtime app and Paramount Plus.