Best LGBTQ+ Shows and Movies to Watch on Disney Plus in 2020

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

The history of the LGBTQ+ community in film and on TV is a fascinating one. We've come a long way in terms of representation from the beginning up until now. We started to see our first LGBTQ+ characters portrayed in Disney content in 2017 and that visibility continues to grow. Our favorite is the new Disney short Out because it's the heartwarming story of a man with a little help from a magical rainbow disco dog and cat finally overcoming his fear and coming out to his parents. We look forward to Disney creating more and more LGBTQ+ characters in the future, but these are our current favorite LGBTQ+ movies and shows available to stream on Disney+ right now.

Best Overall: Out

Source: Disney (Image credit: Disney)

Greg's life is full of love and he's just about to make a move to the big city with his boyfriend. The problem is that his parents surprise him to help with the move and Greg hasn't come out to them yet. This is a big secret and is putting a strain on his relationship with Manuel. Today is different though. With some help from his fiesty little pup, and a little bit of magic from a rainbow disco cat and dog, Greg learns that he has nothing to hide and that his parents love him no matter what.

This is a huge step for Disney as far as portraying LGBTQ+ characters goes as the company has been historically cisgender and straight. It's a sweet story about overcoming your fear and coming out to your parents. It sends the message that ultimately, your family just wants you to be happy, and there's nothing wrong with being true to yourself. It's a great short film for all ages.

This short is just nine minutes long. We feel there is so much more potential and depth for this story and these characters. This definitely has the ability to be a full length feature. It would make it much more powerful.

PROS:

Endearing and heartwarming

Cute coming out story

Positive message about overcoming obstacles and family love

CONS:

Short film

Lacks depth

Out Best Overall



Coming out



With some help from his precocious pup, and a little bit of magic, Greg learns that there is nothing to hide.



View

Best Musical Series: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Source: Disney (Image credit: Disney)

It's been over a decade since High School Musical was filmed at East High, so the drama department decides they want to revisit that moment in time, this time with a theatrical production called High School Musical: The Musical. This is a brand new cast of kids putting a new spin on your favorite characters from the orginal High School Musical. It's jam-packed with some of your favorite songs from the original HSM, along with some new jams to groove out to. It's a fun, upbeat, musical series full of teenage drama on and off the stage.

Carlos (Frankie A. Rodriguez) is the fabulous, flamboyant, gay choreographer at East High School. While this character is fun and entertaining to watch, some might argue that this is a fairly cliche interpretation of what gay men are actually like.

There's only one gay character represented in this script, which is great, but we want more. As we mentioned before, it's a pretty cliche interpretation of being gay. As we know, there is no "one size fits all," and being LGBTQ+ oriented comes in many different molds.

PROS:

Great music, old classics + new songs, fun to sing along

Dramatic and entertaining

Spin-off of the classic Disney fave

CONS:

Only one gay character

Cliche "gay" interpretation

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Best Musical Series



Great music



A brand new class of kids put a new spin on your old favorites and tackle putting on High School Musical: The Musical.



View

Best Comedic Action-Adventure Series: Gravity Falls

Source: Disney (Image credit: Disney)

Join the adventurous twins Dipper and Mabel Pines as they battle evil and solve mysteries on their summer vacation with old Grunkle Stan in Gravity Falls, Ore. Dipper is the smarty pants, more mature twin, and Mabel is the likeable, funny twin. It's fun to watch them go on outrageous adventures, make new allies, sniff out enemies, and figure out the hidden mysteries of this small sleepy town. This a great animated series for the whole family and appropriate for all ages.

This isn't an LGBTQ+ specific series, but two gay characters are revealed in the season finale. We won't give it away, so you have to watch. It is a wild, adventurous ride that's great for kids of all ages!

PROS:

Action packed

Hilarious

Fun, engaging characters

Spooky elements for adults

CONS:

Not LGBTQ+ specific

Gravity Falls Best Comedic Action-Adventure Series



Mystery solving twins



Join Dipper and Mabel as they battle the darkness and solve the hidden mysteries surrounding Gravity Falls.



View

Best Family Series: Andi Mack

Source: Disney (Image credit: Disney)

Andi Mack is just about to hit her teen years and her urge to rebel and embody the angsty teen is stronger than ever. Along with her best friends Buffy and Cyrus, this fearsome threesome is ready to terrorize their parents and their school. However, Andi's big sister Bex is back in town and she's here to stay. When Bex was young, she was the poster child for rebellion, but now that she's older, she's started taking on a much more responsible outlook on life. Bex puts a serious damper on Andi and her friends' fun which takes a toll on her first year as a teenager.

Cyrus Goodman, one of Andi's best friends, made history as the first Disney character to ever say the words "I'm gay," out loud on television. Typically, if gay characters were represented at all, their sexual orientation was merely implied and not voiced. It took until 2017 for someone to utter those magic words, but better late than never Disney. We have high hopes that this will spark a trend and we'll begin to see more and more LGBTQ+ characters represented in our favorite Disney content in the years to come.

This show only ran for three seasons. Considering it featured the first Disney character to ever come out and say, "I'm gay," we wish it would have had a longer run.

PROS:

Made LGBTQ+ history

Teen oriented with great coming-of-age content

Relatable characters

CONS:

Only three seasons available

Andi Mack Best Family Series



I'm gay!



Andi is just about to turn 13 and she's ready to rebel like only teenagers can, along with her two close friends, Buffy and Cyrus.



View

Best Animated Sci-Fi Series: Star Wars Resistance

Source: Disney (Image credit: Disney)

Follow the pilot Kazuda "Kaz" Xiono and his adventures aboard the large aircraft refueling station Colossus. He's been recruited by Poe Dameron to join the resistance and spy on the First Order and disguises himself as a mechanic on the Colossus. It's tough for him to keep his cover and he finds himself mixed up with ace racers, marauding pirates, and the mysterious owner of the Colossus. His discoveries and comedic adventures bring him closer to what the First Order actually has in mind for the galaxy.

The makers of this animated series have confirmed that the show does contain a same-sex couple. They're the first confirmed same-sex couple to appear on screen, though not the first queer couple to appear in the Star Wars franchise.

There is only one same-sex couple in this series, and even though they're awesome and fun to watch, they only make a brief appearance in the show. Take note that this series is rated TV Y7, so it's best for kids seven years of age and older.

PROS:

Star Wars spin off

Impressive sci-Fi animation

Action packed

Family friendly

CONS:

Only one gay couple represented

TV Y7

Star Wars Resistance Best Animated Sci-Fi Series



May the force be with you



Kaz embarks on a spy mission for the Resistance, but gets in over his head with racers, pirates, and more.



View

Bottom line

We recognize that Disney has come a long way and is finally representing our LGBTQ+ community in some of their content. We'd love to see even more representation and look forward to what the future holds for LGBTQ+ characters on Disney+.

Our top pick is the Disney short Out because it's the heartwarming story of a man overcoming his fear, realizing that there's nothing wrong with being yourself, and coming out to his parents (who actually knew all along). Whether you're into sci-fi, musicals, or action-adventure series, we've got the perfect show for you and the whole family. Grab the kids, some popcorn, kick your feet up and get ready for some great LGBTQ+ content available to stream now on Disney+.

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Nicolette Roux Nicolette is an actor, lover of film and television, as well as an avid streamer of quality content. She searched high and low to find the best of the best when it comes to excellent LGBTQ+ content on Disney+. She hopes you enjoy her picks!