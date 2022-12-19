The L Word: Generation Q season 3 episode 5 recap — no one said personal growth was easy

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The L Word: Generation Q season 3 episode 5, "Locked Out."

Shane (Kate Moenning) is packing up things in the house for Tess' mom to take with her to the nursing home she requested to go live in last episode. The tension between Shane and Tess (Jamie Clayton) is thick, but Tess doesn’t want to talk about catching Shane with Ivy (Kehlani). When a bee flies in the room and Shane captures it to take it outside, both she and Tess become trapped on the deck when the door locks behind them.

Is Shane ready to change?

The bitter silence between Tess and Shane gives way to some intense conversations. Over the course of the day and the evening locked out together on the deck, they dig deep into what comes next for them. Shane is clearly unhappy with herself, but she tells Tess she's not happy in the relationship. Tess wants Shane to change, but she knows Shane has to want to change before she will actually take any responsibility for her pattern of cheating in relationships. Tess has a lot of questions for Shane about her behavior and what she wants out of life but Shane doesn’t have any answers.

Their forced togetherness ends when Finley (Jacqueline Toboni) comes over and frees them. Finley, who had a rough night of her own, and Tess decide to go to an AA meeting. Shane takes some of her things and their dog and goes to Alice's (Leisha Hailey) house. Is this a temporary breather so they both calm down? Or the start of a permanent split? Either way, Shane really needs to get herself together and decide exactly what kind of person she is going to be.

The most LA evening ever

Dani (Arienne Mandi) is having the most LA evening ever. She is saved from getting knocked over by a person on a scooter by a mysterious but attractive woman (Carmen LoBue), whom she kisses on a whim immediately after they meet. Dani and her mystery woman end up at Dana's (, and while Dani is talking to Sophie (Rosanny Zayes) her mystery woman goes on stage to sing.

Sophie is stunned to discover that Dani's new interest is Dre, the person Sophie was hooking up with while Finley was in sober living. Because of course Dani and Sophie, who almost got married, would end up dating the same woman just months apart. Dre mentions she's only been in LA for six months but she's already dating women who are each other's exes? Dre may be a next generation Papi.

Carmen LoBue and Arienne Mandi in The L Word: Generation Q (Image credit: Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME)

Finley is not OK

Finley has a lot of questions for Sophie about Dre. She asked Sophie how many times Sophie slept with Dre. Sophie lied and said they only slept together once. In truth, Sophie and Dre spent a weekend together and there was a spark that had the potential for more than a casual hookup. That lie may come back to bite Sophie in the future. Finley was already uncomfortable with the idea of Dre, so seeing Dre at Dana's pushed her over the edge.

When Sophie told her Dre was there and pointed her out, Finley pulled the fire alarm and kicked everyone out of Dana's, including Sophie. When she went to Shane's afterward and found Shane and Tess locked out she told Tess she did it so she wouldn't drink. Finley’s hanging onto her sobriety, but if she can't let go of her insecurity about Sophie she's setting herself up for failure staying sober.

Alice still can't find love

Taylor (Joey Lauren Adams) told Alice she had to work and couldn't go to the movies. But while she was sitting in the theater, Alice sees Taylor with someone else. At first it's not clear whether they are on a date or not, but then Taylor kisses the other woman. Alice, being Alice, confronts Taylor. Taylor tells Alice she didn't think they were exclusive and says that's how regular people date.

Taylor definitely seems to have a problem with Alice's fame, which Alice calls her out for. But Taylor doesn't think she's the problem. Alice is upset because she really liked Taylor but it doesn’t look like things are going to work out for them.

Later that night, Alice is in bed alone when Shane calls to tell Alice she's outside, with the dog.

Donor blues

Micah (Leo Sheng) and Maribel (Jillian Mercado) are starting their search for donor sperm to have a baby, but they can't find any donors that have the exact characteristics they're looking for. It’s starting to dawn on both of them that the process of having a child is going to be a lot more complicated than they thought. They still seem committed to the idea, but it's really not clear if they're up to the challenges of parenthood.

Angie enters her exploring phase

Hendrix wants Angie (Jordan Hull) to go away with him for a few days, but she's hesitant. While bonding with her more sexually confident roommate, Angie says she's never had sex, so she’s intimidated by the idea of going away with him. With some confidence boosting from her roommate Angie decides to kick off her exploration phase and go on a trip with Hendrix.

All of the women are being challenged to step outside their comfort zones and examine how they want to live and love. Personal growth is scary and awkward and often pretty unpleasant but so far they're all embracing the challenge. Will this period of loneliness lead to real lasting love for any of them?

The L Word: Generation Q airs on Sundays on Showtime in the US; Saturdays on Paramount Plus in the UK.