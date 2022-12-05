The L Word: Generation Q season 3 episode 3 — will Alice find her person?

Note: this article contains spoilers for The L Word: Generation Q season 3 episode 3,"Quiz Show"

The L Word: Generation Q season 3 episode 2 ended with Gigi's (Sepideh Moafi) car getting hit, so things begin here with Sophie (Rosanny Zayas) arriving at the accident scene and Nat (Stephanie Allynne) already there. Gigi wasn't seriously injured, but the accident shook her. She and Nat shared a moment.

Angie's 'hoe phase' might be over

Angie (Jordan Hull) attends her first day of classes and finds out that the guy she kissed at the art show is actually one of her teachers. Awkward. She hoped he wouldn't recognize her, but he does. She offers to drop the class but he tells her to stay and that they're good. It still seems like something is happening there, so while Angie's "hoe phase" might be done already, what she started with the professor may not be quite over.

The new bar takes shape

Shane (Kate Moennig) and Finley (Jacqueline Toboni) start some demo work at the new bar, with a completely gratuitous slow-motion thirst trap. But Tess (Jamie Clayton) isn't too thrilled that they started doing the demo instead of waiting for a contractor. She's even less thrilled when Finley smashes a water pipe. Shane leaves after Tess snaps at her pretty harshly.

Tess is only at the bar because she's supposed to be meeting someone she is sponsoring for AA. Finley volunteers to do it for her so Tess can do some other work. The person Tess is sponsoring is Carrie (Rosie O’Donnell). Carrie and Finley bond, and Carrie ends up having a spark with the contractor who comes in to work on the bar.

Carrie agrees to face her fear and ask out the contractor if Finley faces her fear and sends in her college application. Carrie sort of succeeds because she joins the contractor's bowling league, which is kind of a date. That's enough of a win for Finley. She sends in her college application.

Drama at the studio

The big event in this episode is Alice's (Leisha Hailey) 100th episode, which is going to be a quiz style dating show to find Alice a date. While going over the show events with Sophie, Alice has a meet cute with Taylor, who works at the coffee cart.

Taylor is played by Joey Lauren-Adams of Chasing Amy and Grey's Anatomy fame. Taylor is a little star struck at meeting Alice but they definitely have a moment. Later on, the third contestant on the show is too drunk to go on air so Sophie pulls Taylor from the audience to be contestant number three.

Joey Lauren Adams in The L Word: Generation Q (Image credit: Troy Harvey/SHOWTIME)

Shane shows up to support Alice and to bring a box of old Shane for Wax hair products to Ivy (Kehlani). When Taylor is abruptly tapped to be on air, Ivy convinces Shane to style Taylor's hair for the show; it’s clear that Shane misses doing hair.

Shane, still upset from the fight with Tess and still feeling constrained by domesticity, sleeps with Ivy in one of the empty studio rooms while the show is going on. They're almost caught by Tess, who arrives at the end of the show to apologize to Shane.

Even though they're not caught, Sophie figures out what's going on when she sees Ivy exit the room just after Shane walks away with Tess. Clearly, Shane still hasn't learned a less destructive way to manage her feelings.

Dani, who is running the PR for the show, arranges for a quiet place for Gigi to watch the show behind the scene. Gigi arrives with Nat, who is there to help Gigi and support Alice. But Dani (Arienne Mandi) is really uncomfortable seeing them together after witnessing their moment in the ambulance after Gigi's accident.

Gigi tells Nat that when her life flashed before her eyes in the accident she saw Nat and the kids, not Dani. Gigi seems convinced that means she should be with Nat and the kids. Nat doesn't seem opposed to that.

When Gigi wants to go home because she's not feeling well, Nat agrees to take her but Dani is not having anymore of this. She has it out with Gigi in the studio about their relationship. Gigi tells Dani what she saw during the accident, admitting she is confused about their relationship. Dani tells Gigi to take all the time she needs because Dani is done with this relationship.

Margaret Cho guest stars in this episode as herself. She is the host of the show and helps add a little extra spice as Alice questions the three contestants trying to decide which one she wants to date. She ultimately picks Taylor, although she doesn't know it's Taylor.

Alice chooses Taylor for her quirky sense of humor and her down-to-earth personality. But when the show is done, Taylor tells Alice that they don't have to actually go on the date. Alice is surprised and reassures Taylor that she does want to go on the date. Taylor seems hesitant to date someone famous. That seems to intrigue Alice even more.

Friends again

Sophie runs into Dani while both are wrapping up at the studio. Dani is upset about Gigi and at first seeing Sophie isn't exactly helping the situation since Sophie also left Dani. But Sophie tells Dani she should come back to the apartment and hang out and Dani actually accepts.

At the apartment Dani offers a truce to Finley. Then Sophie, Dani, Micah (Leo Sheng) and Finley hang out again for the first time since season 1. The friendships might be a little tentative, but the old bonds are still there.

The L Word: Generation Q releases new episodes on Sunday on Showtime in US and Mondays on Paramount Plus in the UK.