Waco: The Aftermath — release date, cast and trailer for the new drama sequel

As we mark the 30th anniversary of the tragedy that unfolded in Waco, Texas, it’s not surprising that there are a number of Waco documentaries, including Waco: American Apocalypse , that take a closer look at what happened when the Branch Davidian sect was in a standoff with federal authorities in 1993. Waco: The Aftermath is the sequel to the 2018 limited series Waco, and it paints a picture of what happened after the standoff ended.

The five-episode limited series is a dramatization of the aftermath of the tragedy, offering a look at what happened to the Branch Davidians who survived. The show also draws a line from Waco to the Oklahoma City bombing, and even the raid of the United States Capitol on January 6.

Here’s everything we know about Waco: The Aftermath.

Waco: The Aftermath will make its streaming and on-demand debut for Showtime subscribers on April 14. It will be available on-air on the network on April 16, at 10 pm ET/PT.

If you need to catch up on the 2018 limited series Waco before Waco: The Aftermath, it’s available to stream or watch on demand via Showtime now.

Waco: The Aftermath cast

Several members of the original Waco cast return to reprise their roles in Waco: The Aftermath, including Michael Shannon and John Leguizamo, who won an Emmy for his performance.

Here’s a summary of the cast and a description of their roles courtesy of Showtime:

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy) as Gary Noesner, and FBI hostage negotiator who has PTSD from the failed negotiations at Waco.

John Leguizamo (When They See Us) as Jacob Vasquez, an ATF agent who worked undercover during the lead up to Waco.

Giovanni Ribisi (The Offer) as Dan Cogdell, a top trial lawyer representing the surviving Branch Davidians.

J. Smith Cameron (Succession) as Lois Roden, the leader and Prophetess of the Branch Davidians when Vernon Howell (young David Koresh) arrived.

David Costabile (Billions) as Judge Smith, who oversees the trial of the Branch Davidians charged with conspiracy to murder federal agents.

John Hoogenakker (Dopesick) as Clive Doyle, David Koresh's first follower within the Branch Davidians who despite losing a daughter in the fire at Mount Carmel has unwavering faith and is determined for others to learn the "truth."

Keean Johnson (Euphoria) as Vernon Howell, young David Joresh who believes he is chosen by God as the next Messiah.

Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country) as Carol Howe, a former Southern debutante turned neo-Nazi arm candy, turned government informant.

Waco: The Aftermath plot

Here's the official plot of Waco: The Aftermath from Showtime: "Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the tragic events at Mt. Carmel that began on February 28, 1993, Waco: The Aftermath focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh. The five-episode limited series also provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6."

Waco: The Aftermath trailer

The trailer for Waco: The Aftermath reveals that the Waco standoff was just the beginning. Take a look:

How to watch Waco: The Aftermath

Waco: The Aftermath will be available to watch on Showtime. You can subscribe to Showtime as an option through traditional cable subscriptions, select streaming services and live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Showtime is also available through a subscription to Paramount Plus with Showtime bundle.