Waco: American Apocalypse — what happened during the Waco Siege?

On April 19, 1993, the US saw one of the most horrific standoffs in American history come to an end, leaving a total of 86 people dead on a compound in Axtell, Texas, 13 miles northeast of Waco, Texas. Netflix documents the whole 51-day ordeal in the docuseries Waco: American Apocalypse.

While the series shines a light on things many may already know about the incident, it's specifically unique in that it showcases never-before-seen footage from the FBI and airs "intimate interviews with people from all sides of the conflict." So what led up to the unforgettable moment in crime history and what actually happened during the Waco Siege?

Here's a recounting of the key facts.

Who are the Branch Davidians?

As reported by ABC News (opens in new tab), the Branch Davidians originated as an offspring of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church at the hands of Victor Houteff in 1934. They started to really gain followers under the leadership of Benjamin and Lois Roden. David Koresh eventually took over the group in the early ‘90s.

According to PBS (opens in new tab), the core of the Branch Davidians' belief was the understanding that The Bible is the absolute word of God and that the prophecies outlined in the book would one day be fulfilled. In particular, the religious sect looked to The Book of Revelation, as they believed it outlined the end of the world, and that God would eventually judge everyone, punishing unrepentant sinners and rewarding "good" people with entrance into a special kingdom. As an apocalyptic religious organization, Branch Davidians thought the end of times was sooner than most people realized.

Who is David Koresh?

At the heart of the Waco siege is Koresh. He was legally born Vernon Wayne Howell in Houston in 1959, again per PBS (opens in new tab). Growing up in the Texas city was a bit challenging for the leader, who allegedly was lonely and teased as a child. He eventually went on to drop out of high school.

By the age of 20, Koresh joined the Church of Seventh-Day Adventists, but was later expelled for his "bad influence" on the youth of the church. Prior to eventually settling down in Waco, he spent a few years in Hollywood pursuing a career as a rockstar.

Once Koresh arrived in Waco in 1981, he joined the Branch Davidians and began an affair with then-leader and prophetess Lois Roden, who happened to be quite older than him, in her late 60s at the time. Following her death, he bumped heads with her son George for control of the religious group and attempted to seize it through a violent confrontation.

In 1987, Koresh along with seven of his followers armed with "five .223 caliber semiautomatic assault rifles, two .22 caliber rifles, two 12-gauge shotguns and nearly 400 rounds of ammunition" ambushed George and his supporters at the Mount Carmel Center compound. As the battle ensued, George was shot in the chest and hands, though not killed. Although Koresh and the seven men that followed him were charged with attempted murder, none of them was ultimately convicted of a crime. By 1990, Koresh actually did wind up becoming the leader of the Branch Davidians.

What happened during the Waco Siege?

According to the History Channel (opens in new tab), it was on February 28, 1993, when 80 agents representing the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) flocked to the Branch Davidians compound in Axtell, Texas. They attempted to raid the property, suspecting Koresh was violating federal firearms regulations. Unfortunately, shortly after the raid started, a gun battle occurred between Koresh's followers and the agents, which resulted in six Davidians and four federal officers dying.

From there, a 51-day standoff began between Koresh and his supporters and 900 law enforcement officers, which the media was on hand to witness. Again per the History Channel (opens in new tab), FBI negotiators were successfully able to convince the Branch Davidians to release 14 adults and 21 children in exchange for food and supplies, but on April 19, the standoff came to a tragic end.

After FBI agents used gas to force their way into the compound, a series of fires broke out on the property. When the smoke cleared and the dust settled, 75 bodies were recovered. As for Koresh, he died of a gunshot wound to the head as the fires were burning. While some argue it was a suicide, there are those in law enforcement circles (opens in new tab) that believe Koresh's second in command actually killed him before turning the gun on himself.

How many people survived the Waco Siege?

As previously mentioned, 35 people were released during the 51-day standoff. Following the FBI's move to enter the property and the subsequent fires on April 19, nine Branch Davidians were found to be alive according to NPR (opens in new tab). At the time, these nine individuals were charged and convicted of weapons charges, but have all since been released from prison as of 2013.

All in all, there were 44 survivors of the Waco siege.

