MH370: The Plane That Disappeared: release date and everything we know

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is a docuseries that will explore the unsolved disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 after it mysteriously disappeared mid-flight.

To this day, no one is sure what happened to MH370 but this documentary will shed some light on some of the major theories, as well as what happened before and after the flight disappeared from the radar.

Here's what we know so far...

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared will arrive on the Netflix library on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, which marks nine years since the aircraft went missing.

What do we know about MH370: The Plane That Disappeared?

Netflix has released a brief synopsis for the documentary which reads: "In 2014, a plane with 239 people aboard vanishes from all radar. This docuseries delves into one of our greatest modern mysteries: MH370."

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was a passenger flight operated by Malaysia Airlines that disappeared on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Beijing Capital International Airport.

The flight never reached its intended destination and it last communicated with air traffic control around 38 minutes after takeoff when the flight was over the South China Sea. It also deviated from its planned flight path.

Everyone aboard the flight is presumed to be dead, but the status of the investigation is inconclusive and aside from some debris that was found on the African coast and islands in the Indian Ocean, there have been no other traces of the flight or the people who were onboard.

There are a number of theories about what happened to MH370 which will likely be outlined in the documentary, where people have been trying to make sense of the mysterious disappearance.

These include a potential hijacking, an electrical fire that would've warranted an emergency landing, or an onboard accident that could have affected oxygen levels, but no one really knows what happened that day and people are still searching for the truth.

Is there a trailer?

The clip explains what happened when the flight took off, where it's revealed it was a "clear night" and "very calm", so nothing really out of the ordinary. But it was after 1 AM when things started to get strange...