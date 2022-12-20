A Good Person — cast, plot, trailer and all about the Florence Pugh movie

A Good Person is the latest movie starring Florence Pugh who was last seen alongside acting newbie Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling.

Now British star Florence is starring alongside Tinseltown royalty Morgan Freeman in her new movie A Good Person. This time she looks far from her usual glamorous self as she takes on the role of Allison, who is in recovery for an opioid addiction and is dealing with unresolved grief.

Written and directed by Zach Braff, director of Garden State, we see Allison survive an unimaginable tragedy but as her life hits rock bottom, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law Daniel (Freeman). “I am so proud of this creation,” Pugh posted on Instagram. “I’m so grateful to all those who jumped on board this crazy journey with us.”

So here's all you need about A Good Person...

A Good Person will be released in UK cinemas in March 2023 and will then be shown the following month on Sky Cinema in April. We will update with US and international release dates when we hear. We'll also update when we learn if it arrives on a streaming service such as Netflix or Prime Video.

Is there a trailer for A Good Person?

Yes there's a trailer for A Good Person that shows Morgan Freeman as kindly model train enthusiast Daniel, who is grieving the loss of his daughter and struggling to bring up his granddaughter. Rather than blame Allison (Florence Pugh) for her part in the tragedy, he befriends her and the pair somehow manage to carve a path forward together. Take a look below...

A Good Person plot

Allison is a former opioid addict who was in a terrible car accident that killed her future sister-in-law, Daniel’s daughter. As she seeks help for her addition, years later, Allison encounters Daniel who surprisingly shares his own struggles with her. Ultimately the pair realise that friendship and forgiveness are powerful tools that can heal the deepest of wounds.

A Good Person cast — Florence Pugh as Allison

Florence Pugh plays Allison who is struggling to forgive herself for her past. She recently starred in Netflix movie The Wonder as well as Don’t Worry Darling. Florence made her film debut in The Falling in 2014 and has since has roles in Little Women, Midsommer, Lady Macbeth, Fighting with my Family, Malevolent, Black Widow and Hawkeye.

Florence Pugh as Lib Wright in Netflix movie The Wonder in 2022. (Image credit: Christopher Barr/Netflix)

Morgan Freeman plays Daniel

Morgan plays grieving father Daniel. The legendary Hollywood actor has an impressive acting CV having starred in huge movies such as Seven, The Dark Knight, Dolphin Tale, Driving Miss Daisy, Deep Impact, The Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby and Batman Begins. He played Nelson Mandela in Invictus and has also lend his distinctive voice to films such as Scooby Doo, Alpha, War of the Worlds and The Lego Movie.

Morgan Freeman in Driving Miss Daisy. (Image credit: Alamy)

Who else is starring in A Good Person?

Other cast in A Good Person include Celeste O’Connor who is playing Daniel’s granddaughter Ryan while Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche, Zoe Lister-Jones, Nichelle Hines and Toby Onwumere also star.