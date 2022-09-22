After all the noise leading up to the release of the movie, people can now actually watch Don’t Worry Darling. The new thriller from Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine is playing around the world, but how can you watch Don’t Worry Darling right now?

Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch Don’t Worry Darling in movie theaters?

Don’t Worry Darling releases globally on September 23, though there are early advance screenings in many locations on September 22. It is playing exclusively in movie theaters upon its release.

To find out where exactly you can go to see Don’t Worry Darling, check local movie theaters’ websites or get everywhere it’s playing near you with a resource like Fandango (opens in new tab).

If you make frequent trips to the movie theaters but are wondering how you can make it more affordable, definitely look into movie theater subscription and membership deals. These services provide discounted/free tickets for a set of movies for a flat monthly fee; you can also get discounts on concessions and other theater perks. Many US and UK theater chains have these offerings, but there’s also MoviePass, currently just for select markets in the US, which covers multiple chains.

Is Don’t Worry Darling streaming?

No, Don’t Worry Darling’s exclusive run in movie theaters means that it is not available to stream at this time.

There is no information yet as to when Don’t Worry Darling may be available for digital on-demand or streaming, though the guess would be at least 30-45 days after its theatrical release date. The movie is a Warner Bros./New Line Cinema title, so it is likely to first pop up for streaming on HBO Max. However, nothing is confirmed at this time.

Everything else you need to know about Don’t Worry Darling

Don’t Worry Darling is set in the idyllic community of Victory, which was set up as an experimental company town for men working on a secret project. One of the Victory residents is Jack who lives with his wife Alice. However, when Alice starts to notice the cracks in this seemingly perfect society, she becomes determined to figure out what is really going on in the experimental community.

Florence Pugh plays Alice while Harry Styles plays her husband Jack. Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Kiki Layne and Olivia Wilde co-star. Wilde also directs from a script by Booksmart writer Katie Silberman. Check out the trailer right here:

Check out What to Watch’s Don’t Worry Darling review, which praises Pugh’s performance.