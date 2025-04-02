Netflix gets controversial Harry Styles movie marked by unmissable behind-the-scenes drama but with only 38% on Rotten Tomatoes

One of the most talked-about movies of 2022 has been added to Netflix in the UK, but fans of drama may find it tantalizing for very different reasons.

This movie is Don't Worry Darling, which was released theatrically in September 2022 and has just been added to Netflix's library as of Wednesday, April 2. It previously streamed on Prime Video where, at the time of writing, it remains.

Don't Worry Darling was directed by actress Olivia Wilde with Florence Pugh and One Directioner Harry Styles in the lead roles and Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Wilde herself supporting. Set in a perfect-seeming 1950s company town, it's about a housewife who starts to realize that there are strange mysterious going on in the town, which are all linked to the company that created the settlement in the first place.

I've spoken to some people who really enjoyed Don't Worry Darling, but it wasn't exactly a critical hit, sitting at 38% on Rotten Tomatoes right now. Critics slated its unoriginal premise, the poor performance from a pop star and the lack of direction in the plot.

However fans of the dramatic arts got their fix from Don't Worry Darling purely from the behind-the-scenes drama alone. For much of 2022, it felt like there was always some piece of on-set beef or dramatic rumor from the production being reported in the press.

Examples include Shia LaBeouf's exit, Wilde having divorce papers served while at a CinemaCon presentation for the movie, "spit-gate", denials of alleged arguments between Wilde and Pugh, and a dramatic premiere. Every tidbit of drama meant people were arguably more invested in those controversies than the movie itself.

But is Don't Worry Darling actually worth a watch? The critics' score would say no, but the movie actually sits at a 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it made quite a bit at the box office when it came out.

So for fans of the cast or premise, or those wanting to see if there are any hints of on-screen drama in the finished product, it's probably worth a stream. If you don't think you're interested, though, there's definitely going to be other movies on Netflix worth a watch.

In the US? Don't Worry Darling isn't on any streaming service however you can buy or rent it with video-on-demand services.