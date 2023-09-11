Thanksgiving: release date, teaser and everything we know about the Eli Roth horror movie
Get ready to scream this holiday season.
In a world where there's an endless supply of Halloween movies and more Christmas movies than you know what to do with, one holiday seems to be lacking when it comes to representation on-screen. Until now. Horror guru Eli Roth is serving up a side dish of terror with Thanksgiving, one of the many highly anticipated new movies of 2023.
Based on a fake trailer seen in the 2007 Grindhouse double feature, the new full-length horror movie features a nod to the beloved holiday with references to everything from Plymouth Rock and pilgrim lore to Black Friday and the invariable violence that breaks out when people start fighting over four dollar toasters.
Here's everything we know about Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving release date
The Thanksgiving movie will premiere exclusively in theaters on November 17 in the US, just in time to kick off the holiday season.
We don't have a confirmed release date for the UK, but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you right here.
Thanksgiving plot
Here's the synopsis of the Thanksgiving movie: "After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday."
Thanksgiving cast
Thanksgiving features an all-star cast that includes Patrick Dempsey (Enchanted), Addison Rae (He's All That), Milo Manheim (Zombies 3), Jalen Thomas Brooks (Animal Kingdom), Nell Verlaque (Big Shot), Rick Hoffman (Suits) and Gina Gershon (Bound).
Thanksgiving trailer
Ready to get in the holiday spirit? Take a look at the first teaser trailer for Thanksgiving below:
Thanksgiving director
Horror master Eli Roth directed Thanksgiving from a script he co-wrote with Jeff Rendell.
A well-known director, writer and producer, Roth has also become an advocate for shark conservation. His 2021 movie Fin sheds light on the predators' biggest threat: humans.
Roth's 2002 movie Cabin Fever propelled him into the spotlight as someone to watch in horror circles. Since then, he's amassed quite a resume of cult favorites. Take a look at this impressive list featuring some of his biggest hits:
- Hostel (2005)
- Hostel: Part II (2007)
- Knock Knock (2015)
- Death Wish (2018)
- The House with a Clock in its Walls (2018)
