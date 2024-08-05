Tell Me Lies season 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the psychological drama

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White in Tell Me Lies

It's been almost two years since the drama and secrets of Tell Me Lies season 1, which ended on an insane cliffhanger that left fans desperate for answers. Luckily, all of the main players are returning in addition to some exciting new faces who are bound to stir the pot even more.

The Hulu original series was adapted from Carola Lovering's novel with Meaghan Oppenheimer serving as executive producer and showrunner. Emma Roberts is also an EP along with co-founder Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski under their Belletrist banner, Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan for Rebelle Media, Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer.

Without further ado, here is everything that you need to know about Tell Me Lies season 2.

The second season of Tell Me Lies premieres with its first two episodes on Wednesday, September 4, exclusively on Hulu. There will be a total of 10 episodes, though at this time it’s unclear if it’ll be one episode per week following the premiere or they'll continue with multiple episodes each week.

In order to watch Tell Me Lies, you must have a subscription to Hulu. For UK viewers, Tell Me Lies is available on Disney Plus.

Tell Me Lies cast

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. Van Patten is best known for her role in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers. She can also be seen in The Violent Heart, Under the Silver Lake, The Meyerowitz Stories, Mayday and Good Posture.

White was most recently in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. His additional credits include Ambulance, The Space Between, Mrs. Fletcher, SEAL Team and The Middle.

Rounding out the cast are Cat Missal (Vacation), Spencer House (Space Force), Sonia Mena, Branden Cook (Masters of the Air), Alicia Crowder (The Society) and Tom Ellis (Lucifer).

Thomas Doherty (Gossip Girl) is joining the show as a recurring guest star for the second season.

Tell Me Lies plot

The synopsis for Tell Me Lies Season 2 shares that we will start off with Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco returning to college. Naturally, they aren’t on speaking terms after their intense split, but that definitely will not be the only fallout after the events of season one. Despite their breakup, the new version of their addictive dynamic is still very much front and center, affecting everything and everyone around them.

Tell Me Lies trailer

There is no official trailer or teaser for season 2 just yet, but Hulu has shared some first-look images, which you can check out below: