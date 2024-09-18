Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 4 recap: it's LSAT time

In Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 4, everything gets too much for Bree (Catherine Missal), as she is forced to face the truth of her relationship with Oliver (Tom Ellis). Meanwhile, Stephen (Jackson White) and Diana (Alicia Crowder) prepare for the LSAT, which will either make or break their future plans.

Read breakdown of what happened in the Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 4, "Just Stable Children."

LSAT anxieties

It's 48 hours before the LSAT and Stephen is in full panic mode. However, on the way back from campus with Evan (Branden Cook) and Wrigley (Spencer House), they nearly get in a car accident. Stephen's reaction makes it seem as if there are other things on his mind, amplifying his anxiety.

In class, their teacher asks the students to raise their hands if they know the worst thing they have ever done. Despite Diana raising hers, Stephen notably does not raise his, listening as the professor talks about a guilty sentence and how it will always stay with you.

The big day finally arrives. As soon as the test is over, Stephen has an anxiety attack, collapsing and struggling to breathe. Diana takes him to the hospital and the doctor shares he has a small rib fracture from a previous injury. Stephen denies knowing when it happened, but the doctor says it could be from a car wreck, more specifically the impact of a steering wheel. Lucy's (Grace Van Patten) words are clearly beginning to echo in Diana's head at this new revelation.

While Stephen is in the shower, Diana snoops on his laptop and discovers photos of Macy (Lily McInerny), some of her alone and with Stephen. However, a few are not appropriate, so to protect her boyfriend she quickly deletes them.

Who has the power?

Oliver asks Bree what it's like to have this much power over someone, expressing how she has a grown man risking his entire life just to be close to her. This launches them into a conversation not only about Evan, but how they originally got together. Oliver comments that her friends basically set her up for disappointment by getting involved in her previous relationship. The manipulation of the discussion continues to become even clearer as he mentions how tolerant she is and that she puts up with a lot. While some of what he's saying might be true, it seems insincere and more like an attempt to separate Bree from her loved ones.

Pippa's (Sonia Mena) dad comes to visit, and not realizing she's broken up with Wrigley, he strikes up a conversation about Wrigley's future plans. Thankfully, Wrigley plays along. Afterward, Pippa explains she couldn't tell her father the truth because he's always so worried about her and really liked that she had Wrigley. Instead of making her feel bad, he tells her it's okay.

In Marianne's (Gabriella Pession) class, Bree receives a B, the teacher mentioning her paper felt "undercooked." As if that wasn't bad enough, Oliver comes in, kissing Marianne in front of Bree. It's uncomfortable to say the least. Outside in the hall, Evan catches Bree, but she quickly blows him off.

Clearly still struggling, Bree ends up asking Lucy why she thinks so highly of Marianne? When the former expresses her confusion over her grade, Lucy suggests meeting with their teacher to talk it out. Surprisingly, she does and they schedule a meeting for Monday after a brief discussion about Bree's thoughts on the class. She shares that she doesn't enjoy how some people are using the class as their own personal therapy. Marianne points out you never really know someone else's life.

Guy's night out

Grave Van Patten and Thomas Doherty in Tell Me Lies (Image credit: Disney/Josh Stringer)

The conversation with Pippa's father makes Wrigley truly think about what's next, asking for Stephen's advice on what he should try to do. But they don't get too far before Evan comes in complaining about his interaction with Bree. To cheer him up, Wrigley takes him out to meet girls. Evan actually does meet someone.

Lucy and Leo (Thomas Doherty) are at the same place together, still in their honeymoon phase. Naturally, drama is never too far and Leo's ex ends up coming up to him, asking if he would come to a fundraiser they're having at the house. Lucy questions who it was and why he didn't introduce her?

Lucy and Leo end up going back to the dorms. After Leo puts on a condom, Lucy comments about how she's on the pill before adding rather than asking if he's sleeping with other people. Leo defends himself but Lucy launches them into an argument, still not over the run-in with his ex. It seems as if the fight was actually what she was looking for, telling him it's okay to be mad and he doesn't have to be so nice. Leo pulls away, not understanding how she's turned on by this, and concludes that their first time shouldn’t be while they're fighting.

Wrigley gets together with Pippa and finally asks her what happened with the letter last year so he can stop being mad at her. She insists again it was not her and instead brings up Stephen. Of course, Wrigley can't consider Stephen doing that when they're best friends, but he still asks Pippa to stay a while, seemingly ready to put that behind them for good.

The next morning, an overwhelmed Bree confesses the truth about her and Oliver to Lucy. She is understandably in shock but promises it's okay and that she's okay before asking if he pressured her. Bree tells her it wasn't like that; he's amazing. Lucy asks about Marianne next and Bree admits how much seeing them yesterday in the classroom messed her up.

Bree later confronts Oliver about coming into her class, saying he owes her an apology, which he does give her before assuring it will not happen again. She then requests they spend the night together and he promises to work on that.

Lucy decides to go see Leo, apologizing for what happened the previous night, saying she isn't used to being with someone who isn't lying to her. He answers he isn't good with all the ups and downs because that's how it was back at home for him with his dad. She insists she doesn't want to be like that and that it’s so different with him. They make up and have "nice sex."

New episodes of Tell Me Lies drop every Wednesday on Hulu.