Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 1 recap: Lucy is done being messed with

After leaving fans on the edge of their seats with season 1, Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 1 is clear that was just the beginning of this twisted web of lies.

The new season picks up in two different spots: 2015 in the nights leading up to Evan (Branden Cook) and Bree's (Catherine Missal) wedding, as well as the end of summer. Each one has its own drama to entertain audiences.

Read on for our breakdown of what happened in the Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 1, "You Got a Reaction, Didn't You?"

A harsh reality

With classes starting up again, it's back to reality and time to face the wreckage left behind at college. At this point, Lydia's (Natalee Linez) hatred for Stephen (Jackson White) is still in full force, as she is ready to defend and protect her best friend. While she might not be going back to school with Lucy (Grace Van Patten), her little brother, Chris (Jacob Rodriguez), is, so Lydia asks Lucy to take care of him. As for Stephen, he did a good job at Diana's (Alicia Crowder) father's law firm, but his future rests on his LSAT scores.

Back at school, we see that Evan is still feeling extremely guilty over cheating on Bree with Lucy, and Wrigley (Spencer House) is struggling with Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth) not speaking with him, even though he's trying his hardest to hide it. Stephen explains that Wrigley has been trying to fix things with his brother, but Drew blames him for everything that happened last year.

Naturally, there's a party on their first night back and it's eventful. Wrigley's teammates are still mistreating Pippa (Sonia Mena), throwing her out of their beer line, leading to her seeing her ex with another girl. Lucy manages to catch Evan alone and the two decide not to tell Bree about what happened between them, neither one wanting to hurt her. Right after, she runs into Stephen and they share a painfully tense and awkward conversation, semi-addressing the elephant, or should I say "mistake," in the room. We also meet Leo (Thomas Doherty), who instantly hits it off with Lucy.

All it takes is one push too far

The next day, Bree manipulates her way into Marianne's (Gabriella Pession) class so Lucy won't have to take it alone after last year. At lunch, Evan begins explaining that he and Bree are in a weird place only for Stephen to correctly guess his friend cheated and is trying to overcompensate. Thankfully, Evan says it was just with some random girl rather than admitting it was with Lucy.

While at Marianne's house for her event, Bree properly meets Oliver (Tom Ellis) outside while pretending she came out to smoke. He brings up her waterworks performance at the registrar's office that morning, which he witnessed. She comments that "some men respond better to little girls." Inside, Lucy runs into Diana and insinuates she knows more about Stephen than she does, which gets under Diana's skin.

After class, Marianne asks Lucy if she would like to transcribe the book she's writing for extra credit.

The girls go to sit with Leo for lunch, which immediately gets Stephen jealous and attempts to ruin it for Lucy, fake apologizing for constantly embarrassing her last year along with everything else he did. Lucy takes the high road, not even acknowledging him or his words. But later on, once it really sinks in, she confronts him at his dorm, throwing and breaking his new phone before threatening to destroy his life if he continues to mess with her.

A surprising new couple enters the scene

Obviously, everyone is still trying to figure out what exactly happened that would lead Lydia to date Stephen, let alone be engaged to him. While we do not get answers quite yet, we do get a small confrontation in the 2015 timeline with Lydia, in which she says she will never forgive Lucy for "any of it." After that, the sight of Stephen is enough to have Lucy heading home from the party.

Pippa also heads home and fans will be shocked to see Diana there waiting for her, the two kissing as it's revealed that Diana is actually the girl she's been dating and was speaking about earlier in the episode. However, from this small interaction, it's clear that Pippa was downplaying their relationship for the sake of her friends.

New episodes of Tell Me Lies drop every Wednesday on Hulu.