Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 5 recap: Halloween horrors

In Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 5, Halloween turns into a holiday with major drama. With Lydia (Natalee Linez) and Sadie (Alayna Hester) deciding to come for a visit, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen's (Jackson White) relationships are tested.

Read on for our breakdown of what happened in the Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 5, "Evil, Ornery, Scandalous and Evil."

The results are in

We open on Diana (Alicia Crowder) crying in the library, but she quickly pulls herself together. Pippa (Sonia Mena) notices the tears and greets her. When Diana steps in to help a struggling Pippa with the printer, it allows Pippa to thank her for talking to Wrigley (Spencer House) about how the football team has been treating her. While it might be a small moment, it's seemingly the start of a real friendship.

After class, Marianne (Gabriella Pession) explains to Lucy that her GPA is now a 3.0 because of her dropping the class with Stephen, which will affect which classes she can take next semester. The teacher promises to see what she can do to help so this situation doesn't ruin future opportunities for her. Thankfully, Halloween isn't ruined, thanks to Lydia coming to visit.

However, she’s not the only one coming: Stephen's sister Sadie has also arrived just in time for the LSAT results. Stephen scores a 174 but Diana barely broke 150, which means she can't apply for law school this year with him. They agree to deal with it after Sadie leaves.

A disastrous Halloween

With Lydia in town, it's natural for Chris (Jacob Rodriguez) to also be around, all of which has Lucy and Pippa on edge. Later in the night, Lydia finds Stephen and rips him apart in front of Diana and Sadie, who asks Stephen what he did? Naturally, Stephen makes up an entire story, blaming Lucy for everything and painting her as the crazy one. Lucy isn't happy with what Lydia did, saying she's trying to avoid drama and asks Lydia to drop it for the rest of the night.

Meanwhile, Sadie convinces Stephen and Evan (Branden Cook) to go get her a pair of sneakers. At the dorm, we find out Stephen's mom cut him off last semester.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pippa and Wrigley end up leaving together and have another heart-to-heart. Wrigley opens up about how he's bored and he wants to reach out to his brother Drew, but Stephen suggests he should wait so his brother reaches out first. Pippa immediately tells him that's dumb and encourages him to reach out if he wants. As they talk, he's sorting out the pink Starbursts since she hates them, but she explains she only said that because he loved them and she wanted to be a low-maintenance girlfriend. Throwing a pink one at her, Wrigley says she doesn't need to make things up for his sake. This allows her to share all the stuff she lied about during their relationship. After, she asks if he would stay there with her because she's been having trouble sleeping. He doesn't hesitate to agree.

With Stephen gone, Sadie goes over to Lydia to defend her brother. Lucy tries to walk away but when Sadie says he tried to be nice and she stalked him, she stops in her tracks. Unable to stop herself, Lucy tells her the truth about their relationship: he treated her horribly and he's a very bad person. Diana takes Sadie away, who is clearly shaken by Lucy's words.

The next day, Lydia receives a call from Chris about a girl who sent an email to her sorority that he drugged her and raped her. Naturally, Lydia is in denial and thinks the entire thing is a lie, but Lucy knows what Chris did to Pippa.

Diana and Stephen finally talk more about the LSAT. She shares her dad is really upset with her, but she can't retake the test since she's clearly not ready. Stephen isn't happy with her new plan of waiting until next year. Diana makes it even worse when she asks if Stephen would wait a year with her. The conversation is interrupted by the email and Wrigley coming back to the dorm. Stephen starts to question why Wrigley would hang out with Pippa after what she did, but this time he defends his former girlfriend.

Jackson White in Tell Me Lies (Image credit: Disney/Josh Stringer)

Sadie then reveals what happened with Lucy, which sets Stephen off. He tries calling her but she ignores each one until he leaves her a nasty voicemail. That's not all. He talks to Lydia and shares all of the bad things Lucy said about her while they were dating. Between the voicemail and Lucy finding out what Stephen told Lydia, she sends the voicemail to Sadie, and it completely shocks her. Stephen walks in as it's finishing and tries to defend himself, but her response is just how he sounded just like their mother.

Diana goes to check on Pippa, who is in the middle of touching up her roots. Diana volunteers to help with the spots she missed. She can't help but bring up the email from her sorority sister, but knowing it would most likely cause Pippa to shut her out, she switches topics back to her hair.

A special getaway

Meanwhile, Oliver (Tom Ellis) surprises Bree (Catherine Missal) with a trip and hotel room for them, which makes it their first weekend together. They go down to the bar, Bree using her fake ID. While the bartender serves them, she makes sure to tell Oliver to take her somewhere that doesn't card next time. Rather than respond, he just makes a show of kissing her to prove his point.

Bree asks Oliver about Marianne, wanting to know about his other life. He answers her questions until she brings up his first wife, which immediately makes him shut down. The conversation takes a rough turn when Bree accidentally slips up that she told Lucy about their relationship. He starts reminding her about what a big risk this is. She insists he can trust her and that Lucy won't tell anyone.

The next morning, he apologizes for how he acted and orders them breakfast. When he gets back in bed, she explains she didn't have time to do a whole "grooming routine," but he answers that he likes it and she doesn't need to get rid of anything that looks "a bit prepubescent." It puts her off guard, but she says she'll definitely stop then, before asking if he has anything else for her to do.

New episodes of Tell Me Lies drop every Wednesday on Hulu.