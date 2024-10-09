Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 7 recap: what does it mean to love a bad person?

Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 7 is an episode of confessions, lies and relationship shakeups. Stephen (Jackson White) is finally facing who he is as a person, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) spins a very damaging story and Pippa (Sonia Mena) has a crush.

It opens with another dream, or rather nightmare, sequence of Macy's death. Stephen is still in the car, except this time Lucy comes and pulls him out. She then positions her late friend to be in the driver’s seat before promising Stephen he's okay.

Here's what else happened in the Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 7, "I'm Not Drowning Fast Enough."

Wrigley and Pippa open up

Wrigley (Spencer House) is trying to get an assistant coaching job, but the coach says he can't put him up for it because he has been mentally absent this semester. When Wrigley leaves the office, he tries calling Drew again, only to be sent to voicemail. Naturally, his next call is to Pippa. The two hang out that night, each making some big confessions. He shares everything that happened with the coach and explains how he can't focus on anything besides Drew. He misses his brother and just wants things to get better.

He points out they've been together every day this week and asks if she's still not hooking up with anyone. When she confirms she's not, he asks why? She confesses it's a lot to get to know someone or be naked with a new person, even if she does like someone. This leads to her admitting she could "maybe" like someone, specifically a girl, but she reaffirms she does still like guys. Pippa then asks him not to tell anyone, he's the only person she's shared this with. He's a little surprised, but then she says, "You're like my best friend." He immediately says she's his too.

When Pippa and Wrigley wake up together the next morning, she kisses him. But before things go too far, he tells her he doesn't want her to fake it. So this time, she guides him and he lets her take control. When they're done, he comments how much he's missed her. She's seemingly ready to say something back, but Diana (Alicia Crowder) walks in before she can finish.

Diana has another awkward encounter when Stephen asks if she can talk to her father on his behalf. She says no, telling him she wants to take some time off because she's burnt out. He makes the whole situation about him, acting like she has nothing to be stressed out over. The conversation then gets interrupted by the waitress telling Diana her card has been declined, which means her dad cut her off.

Marianne's Christmas party

(Image credit: Disney/Josh Stringer)

Bree (Catherine Missal) asks Oliver (Tom Ellis) if she should go to Marianne's (Gabriella Pession) Christmas party? He encourages her to go as long as she won't be too uncomfortable, so she eventually agrees. At the party, Marianne introduces Lucy to her husband. While he tries to make friendly conversation, she's not having it, leading him to quickly excuse himself.

While Oliver gets some food, Bree walks over. He tells her to wipe off her lipstick and meet him in the laundry room. Naturally, things get hot and heavy, but Bree can't stop watching all the people walking outside the door. After, when he hands her something of Marianne's out of the laundry basket to clean up, she goes into a spiral.

She says how weird this feels and questions what he wants. He calms her down by telling her he loves her. They agree to go back out there separately, but after Bree sees him with Marianne, she decides to go back into the room and leave the earrings Evan gave her for his wife to find. Not only does she find them, but she wears them to class the next day.

Lucy and Bree then get into it the next morning. Bree won't apologize for being with Oliver because she knows he cares about her. Lucy tries to tell her friend she's not actually with Oliver. He's with his wife. After going back and forth, she just ends the discussion by saying how scared she is for Bree.

The end of a friendship

While jogging, Lucy runs into Stephen, who asks if she worked things out with Leo (Thomas Doherty). She says he wants nothing to do with her. She mentions how she's spent the entire semester trying to make up for the person she was when she was with Stephen, while he thinks it's funny. He says he doesn't think it's funny, he thinks Leo is an idiot.

When she gets back inside, Lydia (Natalee Linez) calls and reveals the assault case against Chris has been dropped due to lack of evidence. Lucy shares the news with Pippa, who focuses on the fact everyone believes the girl is lying. She adds the night she was assaulted isn't actually blacked out like she claimed, she remembers some of it.

Wrigley tells Stephen how Diana walked in on him and Pippa. Stephen says being with Pippa isn't going to help, but this time Wrigley goes back at him, asking how he's so sure she's the one who wrote the letter. Stephen, not wanting him to find out the truth, insists Pippa has "worked fast" and really gotten into his head.

While Pippa and Lucy are out, Wrigley and a teammate hang out with them, with Wrigley kissing Pippa to Lucy's shock. Wrigley then calls out to Molly (Katherine Hughes), who shares her experience being on the student council disciplinary board for Chris. They start going into how crazy the girl was, how she made everything up. Lucy insists she wasn't lying and after being pushed says Chris also assaulted her, retelling Pippa's exact story, which definitely triggers her friend. Pippa goes to the bathroom to collect herself and Lucy follows to apologize, saying it was her way of standing up for her and the other victim.

After hearing about the story from Molly, Diana tries to talk to Pippa about it only for Wrigley to reveal how Pippa is "only hooking up with girls." That's the final straw for Pippa, who tears him apart as an embarrassing disaster.

Diana then goes to confront Lucy about what she did, but the bottom line is nothing is going to happen to Chris. Lucy then gets a voicemail from Lydia, ending their friendship over what she said about her brother.

Wrigley goes to Pippa's dorm the next morning and completely breaks down, apologizing over and over again and admitting he doesn't feel normal, he feels depressed. She assures him they're going to fix this before hugging him.

Convinced Diana doesn't really know him or what he's capable of, Stephen walks out on her and goes to Lucy's dorm to talk. She tries to stop him but he apologizes and recalls what she told him after Thanksgiving, how she still loved him even though he was a bad person. He then continues by saying it goes both ways, because despite knowing everything bad about her, he still loves her.

New episodes of Tell Me Lies drop every Wednesday on Hulu.