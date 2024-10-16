Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 8 recap: how did it end up like this?

Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 8, the season finale, proves just how much story there is left to tell. With an insane cliffhanger in the 2015 timeline, Drew’s (Benjamin Wadsworth) return and the truth about Oliver’s (Tom Ellis) sick game, you won’t be able to take your eyes away from the screen for even a moment.

But if you need to catch up on any key details you missed, here’s what happened in the Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 8, "Don’t Struggle Like That, or I Will Only Love You More.”

Playing the long game

In 2008, after their hook up, Stephen (Jackson White) says how he’s missed Lucy (Grace Van Patten) because they just fit. This immediately leads to her making an excuse to leave. She goes straight to Leo’s (Thomas Doherty) and pours her heart out, expressing how she’s better with him and that she can be different, assuring him she’s over Stephen. Leo forgives her and the two share “I love yous" before sleeping together. Meanwhile, despite Lucy ignoring his calls, Stephen thinks he and Lucy are back together and breaks up with Diana (Alicia Crowder).

While she acts heartbroken and angry, Diana actually orchestrated the entire thing. She got a phenomenal score on her LSAT, is going for Yale early admission and not fighting at all with her father. She understood the only way Stephen would let her go was to make him believe it was his idea.

Stephen then runs into Lucy and Leo at a party and confronts them. Lucy tells Leo they should just go, but Stephen makes sure to share he was with her this morning. Leo finally loses his temper, severely beating Stephen up until he is physically pulled off. Lucy goes to Stephen’s side and it’s clear this is exactly what he wanted.

Bree has her heart broken again

Right after class, Bree (Catherine Missal) calls Oliver to tell him that Marianne (Gabriella Pession) was wearing her earrings. They meet up and Bree admits she wanted his wife to find the jewelry because she thought then maybe Marianne would choose to leave. Oliver shuts the idea down, saying what she’s asking of him is not realistic and that they can’t do this anymore. Bree tries to backtrack but he ends things. The next day, she goes to his house to talk one last time, saying she was wrong and that what they have is enough for her.

Catherine Missal in Tell Me Lies (Image credit: Disney/Josh Stringer)

Oliver gives in but after the two sleep together, Marianne walks in on Bree while Oliver’s in the shower. Naturally, Bree’s mortified, but Marianne tells her to calm down, apologizing before going to the bathroom and addressing her husband. Oliver then reveals to Bree he hasn’t been honest, he has an open marriage, which means Marianne knew about them the entire time and they’ve even spoken about her. Bree rightfully goes off, but Oliver twists it around, blaming her for everything.

Before she leaves, Marianne tells Bree she’ll get over it. Bree asks if she actually likes this arrangement or if Oliver just convinced her. Her response? “I know more about your relationship than you know about mine,” leading to Bree revealing that Oliver told her he loved her. Unfortunately, as Marianne says, those words mean different things to different people. As if to really push the knife in deeper, she gives Bree back her earrings.

A deadly accident

Pippa (Sonia Mena) and Diana have managed to arrange for Drew to visit Wrigley (Spencer House). Drew is still hung up on the fact his brother told Pippa what happened, but Wrigley explains he only did it because he was drowning with the secret and worried about him. He apologizes again and Drew finally forgives him. The two of them go to the bar and Wrigley offers his brother some of the painkillers that he takes for his knee. The next day, there’s vomit and Wrigley isn’t able to wake Drew up.

Everyone rushes to the hospital to support Wrigley. It turns out that the painkillers were time release, and because Drew was splitting them in half, Drew died. Since he gave his brother the pills, Wrigley blames himself. Lucy decides she can’t keep the letter a secret anymore. She’s ready to reveal the truth to spare Wrigley the guilt, but Stephen takes the fall and apologizes, making up a story to justify it. Wrigley forgives him, seemingly just thankful for the truth.

With Stephen and Lucy now back together, Evan (Branden Cook) comes clean about who he cheated on Bree with. Stephen is clearly taken off guard, going to get some air to process the news. Outside, he runs into Lydia (Natalee Linez), who tells him that she regrets everything she said to him because Lucy is clearly a liar who hates men. Back inside, Stephen records Evan’s confession and instead of freaking out, he gives them a clean slate, promising to keep it between them. Evan confirms he won’t tell Bree and “try to ruin” his life, which Stephen seemingly agrees to, concluding with “not today.”

Here comes the bride

Grace Van Patten in Tell Me Lies (Image credit: Disney/Josh Stringer)

In 2015, after Lucy lures Stephen to the pool to see him and her boyfriend, he sends her a text that says, “Thanks for the show.” Of course, Max is the one who sees this and the couple instantly get into a fight. Lucy says she doesn’t know what’s wrong with her and Max ends the conversation with “I bet you still think you’re the victim.”

On Bree’s wedding day, Lucy is still getting calls from a private number. She also gets a text from Stephen saying he needs to see her. He finds her and the two end up hooking up.

However, at the wedding, Stephen is missing and Bree gets a voice message from him. It’s basically a life-changing bomb, aka the recorded confession of Evan admitting that Lucy was who he slept with. While she knew about the cheating, she didn’t know the identity of who he cheated with. Not realizing what she just listened to, Lucy comes back over, asking the bride if she’s ready. And that’s the cliffhanger that Tell Me Lies season 2 ends on.

All episodes of Tell Me Lies are streaming on Hulu.