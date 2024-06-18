Suspect season 2: cast, plot and everything we know
Suspect season 2 sees Dr Susannah Newman on a deadly mission...
Suspect season 2 is billed as the thriller of the summer starring Annie-Marie Duff.
Joining Anne-Marie is an all-star cast that includes Death in Paradise star Ben Miller, Friday Night Dinner's Tamsin Greig, The Gold's Dominic Cooper and Bodyguard's Gina McKee.
The thriller will pick up where the original series left off although one major difference is that James Nesbitt isn't in the new series. Here's everything we know about the eight-part series...
Suspect season 2 release date
Suspect season 2 will be released on Channel 4 in summer 2024. We don’t have an exact release date yet. It will air in the US in the Fall on BritBox.
Suspect season 2 cast
Annie-Marie Duff returns as Dr Susannah Newman. Also starring is Dominic Cooper as Jon, Tamsin Greig as Natasha Groves, Ben Miller as Detective Superintendent Richard Groves and Gina McKee as Kate. The rest of the cast includes Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point, The Lazarus Project) as Louisa McAdams, Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Ray Donovan) as Alistair Underwood and Celine Buckens (Showtrial, The Ex-Wife) as Sapphire, Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy, For Life) as Joseph Buckley.
What's the plot?
The makers tease that the story picks up where the first series left off with Susannah on a quest to find out more about her daughter's tragic death. However, when a strange new client makes an odd confession under hypnosis Susannah is forced to embark on a deadly mission to save a life, the way she couldn’t with her own daughter… As mentioned James Nesbitt isn't back as Danny. The first series followed a format where a different actor starred opposite James in each episode. We’d expect the second series to follow the same format although this time each episode will see an actor star opposite Annie-Marie Duff.
Is there a trailer?
No, but here's the trailer from the first series which gives you a taste of what to expect. You can still catch the first series on channel4.com if you missed the psychological drama when it was on.
