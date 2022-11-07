Monster season 2: everything we know about the Ryan Murphy series

Ryan Murphy has another anthology on his hands at Netflix. After the success of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , Netflix gave the green light to two more seasons of Monster, in addition to another season of Murphy’s other big hit, The Watcher .

Dahmer quickly became the second most popular series for Netflix, topping both the Netflix and Nielsen ratings charts for weeks on end. It’s no wonder that Netflix was quick to offer the anthology two seasons.

Monster now officially become an anthology series that focuses on different notorious figures in society each season.

"Audiences can’t take their eyes off of Monster and The Watcher," Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, said in a statement on Tudum (opens in new tab). "The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes."

News of Monster’s renewal came out on November 7, so it'll probably be a while until the next season debuts. Dahmer premiered on September 21 so it’s possible that Murphy targets fall 2023 for a season 2 debut.

Monster season 2 plot

The first season of Monster focused on the early life and the terrible crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. More importantly, though, the series put a spotlight on his victims.

There’s no word yet on what future seasons of the series might look like. It’s possible that Murphy could continue the series by profiling other serial killers. He’s featured other serial killers in previous shows, including the infamous Halloween episode of American Horror Story: Hotel, which featured a number of modern history’s most prolific serial killers (including Dahmer) who came together for a feast. (Dahmer star Evan Peters was in the episode as a member of the Hotel cast, but did not play Dahmer.)

Monster season 2 cast

Murphy is a big fan of putting the same cast into new roles with his anthology series. While there’s no casting information tied to Monster season 2, it’s possible that we could see members of the cast return for another season. It’s also more than likely that we’ll see alumni from across the Ryan Murphy universe showing up in the new season as well.

Monster season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for Monster season 2. We’ll be sure to add it as soon as it’s available. For now, take a look back at the trailer for the first season, along with an interview with Evan Peters about bringing Jeffrey Dahmer to life.

How to watch Monster