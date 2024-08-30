Lioness season 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the spy drama

It's time for a new mission for the Lioness team. Paramount Plus is bringing back Taylor Sheridan's spy drama, making Lioness season 2 a part of its fall TV slate.

This is one of three Sheridan-created shows that will premiere new episodes this fall, joining Tulsa King season 2 starring Sylvester Stallone and the new series Landman with Billy Bob Thornton. There's also of course the much-anticipated return of Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Network. But there's excitement for Lioness season 2 as well following an inaugural season that introduced us to a team of special ops agents led by Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman.

Read on below as we've got everything you need to know about Lioness season 2.

Paramount Plus rolls out Lioness season 2 on Sunday, October 27, with the first two episodes streaming immediately. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

In order to watch Lioness season 2, you must be a Paramount Plus subscriber. For international consumers there’s just the one subscription plan, but for those in the US there are two options: the ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential and the ad-free Paramount Plus with Showtime that, as hinted at by the name, also includes additional content that originated on Showtime, as well as other bonus features like live access to CBS.

Lioness season 2 cast

The Lioness team is back, headlined by Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman as the leaders of the CIA special ops program. While you'll be able to watch Saldana and Kidman on the small screen with this series, they are also going to headline a couple of the biggest movies of fall 2024, with Saldana starring in Emilia Perez and Nicole Kidman starring in Babygirl.

Most of the season 1 cast is returning for this new batch of episodes, including Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier and Morgan Freeman.

The one confirmed new cast member for Lioness season 2 thus far is Genesis Rodriguez, who is best known for playing Sloane Hargreeves on The Umbrella Academy.

Lioness season 2 plot

After the Lioness season 1 ending brought their previous mission to an end, a new threat is going to be at the center of season 2. Here is the synopsis for Lioness season 2:

"As the CIA's fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program."

Lioness season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for Lioness season 2 at this time, but you can check out these first look photos right here: