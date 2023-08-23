What's the status of The Lincoln Lawyer season 3?

There have been quite a few captivating TV shows this summer, but one of our favorites has been The Lincoln Lawyer season 2, which managed to keep us on the edge of our seats from start to finish.

With the series based on multiple books from Michael Connelly, there are plenty more stories to tell with Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo). But are there current plans to continue with The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 and beyond?

Here's what we know.

Has The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 been renewed?

Becki Newton and Angus Sampson in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

As of publication, The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 has not been officially renewed by Netflix. Despite the series being a top performer on the streamer, future seasons of the show have not been announced. However, we imagine a renewal announcement is forthcoming, but may be stalled due to the current writers' and actors' strikes.

In our interview with The Lincoln Lawyer showrunner Ted Humphrey, he shared, "We [producers] have plans for several more seasons as long as the ratings are good and they want to keep doing the show."

Additionally, as reported in Forbes , Humphrey and his team were in the middle of developing a season 3, but had to stop due to the current strikes in Hollywood.

What could happen in The Lincoln Lawyer season 3?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/ Netflix)

Based on what happened during The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 finale, a big question heading into season 3 has to be who killed Glory Days, aka Gloria Dayton (Fiona Rene). The last time viewers saw her alive, she was headed to Hawaii. So how did she wind up back in Los Angeles dead and how did her alleged friend, Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye), come to be arrested for her murder?

Then on a personal note for Mickey, he found himself having to start over romantically. Maggie (Neve Campbell) left town for her career and her sanity, wanting to finally put her relationship with her ex-husband in the rearview mirror. Unfortunately, Mickey's other love interest, Lisa (Lana Parrilla), turned out to actually be a murderer, so there's not much of a future there. Oh and we can't forget to mention that someone tried to rundown Mickey with a car, so there is a mystery surrounding who is responsible.

Elsewhere in the series, Lorna (Becki Newton) is still in law school and a recent newlywed having married Cisco (Angus Sampson). Izzy (Jazz Raycole) is the proud owner of a new dance studio, but has committed to working part-time for Mickey.

So what happens next for Mickey and his crew?

Well based on the Glory Days angle, it's most likely the next season would be based on Connelly’s The Gods of Guilt , which is the fifth book in his Lincoln Lawyer novel series. Here is a synopsis of the book:



"Mickey Haller gets the text, 'Call me ASAP - 187,' and the California penal code for murder immediately gets his attention. Murder cases have the highest stakes and the biggest paydays, and they always mean Haller has to be at the top of his game.

"When Mickey learns that the victim was his own former client, a prostitute he thought he had rescued and put on the straight and narrow path, he knows he is on the hook for this one. He soon finds out that she was back in LA and back in the life. Far from saving her, Mickey may have been the one who put her in danger.

"Haunted by the ghosts of his past, Mickey must work tirelessly and bring all his skill to bear on a case that could mean his ultimate redemption or proof of his ultimate guilt."

While we all wait to see if The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 comes to fruition, we thankfully can rewatch some of our favorite moments from seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix.