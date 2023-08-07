The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 ending explained: what happened to Glory Days?

Note: this post contains spoilers for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 ending.

Once again, The Lincoln Lawyer has captivated fans with its elevated drama, witty banter and entertaining plot twists. In the latest round of episodes, Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) not only had to go deep into his bag of tricks to defend Lisa (Lana Parrilla), but he also had to come to grips with his complicated love life and contend with a few new threats in town. By the time season 2 came to a close, while viewers learned who killed Bondurant, they were left with more than a few questions.

For example, what happened to Glory Days/Gloria Dayton (Fiona Rene)? Early on in season 2, she was heading to Hawaii. However, by the season finale, she was back in LA, dead.

Then there's Mickey. After being beaten up in the parking garage in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode 5, he found himself almost run down by a car in season 2 episode 10. Is Alex Grant (Michael A. Goorjian) now after him or is there a more pressing looming threat?

Keep reading as we dig into these season 2 ending mysteries and more.

Did Lisa kill Mitchell Bondurant?

Lana Parrilla in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

In the season 2 finale, the verdict was finally handed down in the Bondurant murder trial. After explosive testimonies from witnesses and some pretty convincing evidence, the jury actually bought into Mickey's defense that Lisa was being framed for homicide and found her not guilty. Unlike with Trevor Elliott (Christopher Gorham) in season 1, it turns out that Mickey's defendant this time was actually innocent of the charges.

More evidence came to light post-trial that seemed to signify that Walter Kim (Keong Sim) was the true killer, including Bondurant's blood on Walter's boots. (If Walter did kill him, there is still reason to believe that Alex was involved.)

However, Mickey's ability to celebrate his court win proved to be short-lived. While walking with Hayley (Krista Warner) on the boardwalk, Mickey was reminded of a phone call he took with Jeff (Adam J. Harrington) early on in the season, specifically the background noise on the call. Hearing a man playing the guitar and men lifting weights outside while with Hayley led Mickey to believe Jeff wasn't calling from Mexico, but from California.

After diving into some of Lisa's old social media posts when she first opened the restaurant, Mickey came to realize the Jeff he met was not in fact Jeff, but an actor who used to wait tables for Lisa. Furthermore, Mickey surmised that Lisa murdered the real Jeff because he was threatening to take half of everything in a looming divorce, and buried him in the garden outside of her restaurant under the cilantro.

Lisa never confessed to homicide, but her face hinted that she was guilty. Viewers don't get full confirmation either way, but Detective Griggs (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) showed up to dig in Lisa's backyard, leaving the impression that she will soon go down for killing her husband.

Did Alex Grant try to kill Mickey?

Michael Goorjian in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

While at dinner in season 2 episode 10, Legal Siegal (Elliott Gould) brought Alex up to Mickey. Legal Siegal was concerned that because Mickey made Alex look like a criminal on the witness stand, resulting in Alex's construction company losing a bid for the Olympics, Alex will be on a quest for revenge. Mickey nonchalantly brushed off the notion of any threat.

Mickey might have been a bit too hasty though, because as soon as he wrapped dinner and walked to his car, he was almost run down by a black sedan. Thinking Legal Siegal may be right about Alex, Mickey called Izzy (Jazz Raycole) and inquired about the first time she and Lorna (Becki Newton) met Alex during that subpoena scheme. He asked about the car Alex was driving and she eerily described the same vehicle that tried to kill Mickey.

The similar cars could be a coincidence, but that remains a mystery heading into season 3. The person responsible for trying to hit the savvy attorney with a car could be one of his other enemies, like Russell Lawson (David Clayton Rogers), who threatened Mickey in season 2 episode 2 shortly before being hauled off to prison.

What happened to Glory Days?

Fiona Rene and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Izzy also informed Mickey in that phone call that he has a new client named Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye), who was in lock-up charged with murder. Apparently, Julian's friend Giselle Dellinger told him that if he were ever in trouble he should call Mickey.

Upon meeting, Julian explained to Mickey that Giselle was no longer alive to confirm she knew the attorney as she was dead and Julian was the suspected killer. That led Mickey to the morgue where he identified the dead Giselle as Glory Days/Gloria Dayton (Fiona Rene).

What makes her death shocking, is that when fans last saw Glory Days, she was heading to Hawaii to lay low after identifying Russell as a criminal and shedding light on the Tijuana Cartel. Mickey even received a postcard from Glory Days from her time in Hawaii. So how did she wind up back in LA? Plus, who is responsible for killing her?

Again, these are mysteries we hope are solved in a new season.

All episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer are now streaming on Netflix.