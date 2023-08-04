The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode 10 recap: Lisa's verdict is in

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode 10, "Bury Your Past."

Despite trying their best to locate Walter Kim (Keong Sim) before having to deliver a closing argument, Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and the team come up empty, forcing Mickey to rely on his rhetoric and previous testimonies to convince the jury. After the verdict is read, some developments post-trial place another spotlight on Lisa (Lana Parrilla).

Here's what happened.

Lisa is found not guilty

Lana Parilla in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 (Image credit: Netflix )

Hours before closing arguments, Cisco (Angus Simpson) calls Mickey with the bad news that police have tracked Walter's abandoned car to Marina del Rey, which leads Cisco to assume Alex Grant (Michael A. Goorjian) had him killed. Not being able to find Walter means Mickey can't ask the judge to reopen the Bondurant murder, leaving the attorney to rely on a strong closing argument to get a not-guilty verdict — which he ultimately does. The jury finds Lisa isn't the Bondurant killer.

Who killed Bondurant?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix )

Back at his office, Mickey is celebrating with his team for a job well done. Cisco arrives late and asks Mickey to meet him in the conference room.

Once Mickey and Lorna (Becki Newton) have gathered around, Cisco shows them an array of police photos of the items found in Walter's abandoned vehicle. One item of particular interest is a broken inspection mirror that is missing a shard of glass. Cisco theorizes the missing shard from the inspection mirror was the glass detectives found at the Bondurant crime scene.

Lorna points out that Walter and Lisa are around the same height, making it unlikely he'd be able to reach and hit Bondurant on the top of the head with a hammer. The investigator borrows from Andrea's (Yaya DaCosta) theory that Bondurant was distracted and looking up when he was hit in the head. It's possible Walter used the inspection mirror to shine a bright reflection on the ceiling of the garage, and when Bondurant looked up, Walter hit him.

Later when meeting one-on-one, Andrea tells Mickey that Bondurant's blood was found on Walter's boots and a piece of glass from Walter's side mirror of his car was missing. The shard in police evidence matches it perfectly, which leaves Mickey puzzled based on Cisco's previous information.

Who killed Bondurant? Possibly Walter Kim. There's a chance he is being framed by Alex Grant.

Lisa is actually a murderer

Lana Parilla in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

On the eve of his court victory, Mickey is home alone when Lisa stops by bearing food. She asks to come in, but Mickey asserts she must fire him as her attorney first before they do anything romantic. She gladly fires him and they get hot and heavy.

The following day, Mickey is walking around the boardwalk with Hayley (Krista Warner) when he comes to a screeching halt. The sounds of a man playing guitar and the guys lifting weights outside jogs Mickey's memory of when he talked to Lisa's ex, Jeff (Adam J. Harrington), on the phone for the first time. Jeff claimed he was in Mexico, but now Mickey believes Jeff was never actually there.

Mickey gets home and combs through old social media posts of when Lisa first opened her restaurant. In one picture he spots the person he knows as Jeff.

When Mickey and Lisa come face-to-face again at her restaurant, he starts rattling off why he always thought something was off about Lisa. He could never understand why she didn't want to sell to Bondurant and relocate her restaurant, why she didn't put the restaurant up for collateral when she needed bail and why she loses her temper every time someone brings up Jeff's name.

Mickey reasons she killed the real Jeff because he would have taken half of everything in a divorce, and buried him under the cilantro in her garden. Selling her property to Bondurant could have led to her husband's body being discovered. Furthermore, the Jeff that Mickey met is a former waiter at her restaurant and an actor that lives nearby.

The brilliant attorney walks away from Lisa without her confirming his accusations. Mickey has no intention of calling the authorities on her. However, when he joins Lorna in the car, Detective Griggs (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) shows up ready to dig around in Lisa's garden. He came on a tip from Lorna.

Lorna and Cisco get married

Becki Newton and Angus Sampson in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Although Cisco claimed he wanted a big wedding with Lorna, Lorna gets a call during Mickey's victory celebration that their planned venue has been overbooked. In the wake of the disappointing news, they ultimately decide to get married at the courthouse. In a surprise for his bride, Cisco coordinates with Izzy to throw a reception for the couple's friends at Izzy’s brand-new dance studio.

By the way, even with her new studio, it turns out Izzy isn't completely quitting Mickey's firm. She'll continue on with him part-time to earn money to make updates to her new space.

Mickey gets a new client

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/ Netflix)

Before the season wraps, Mickey is almost run down by a black car as he walks to his Lincoln. When he calls Izzy about what Alex Grant was driving when she and Lorna met him for the first time, she describes an eerily familiar car to the one that almost hit Mickey.

As Mickey and Izzy continue to talk, she tells him he has a new client currently in jail named Julian Lacosse. With nothing better to do, he goes to meet Julian. Julian says his friend Giselle Dallinger told him to call Mickey if he was ever in trouble. The name doesn't ring a bell for the attorney, but Julian is insistent Mickey knows Giselle, and that Julian is currently under arrest for her murder.

When Mickey heads over to the medical examiner to take a look at Giselle's body, he's shocked to discover that it's actually Glory Days/Gloria Dayton (Fiona Rene).

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2 is now streaming on Netflix .