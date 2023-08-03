The Lincoln Lawyers season 2 episode 6 recap: meet Alex Grant

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode 6, "Withdrawal."

Things pick up with Izzy (Jazz Raycole) finding Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) in the parking garage. Thankfully, he survives his beating and remains undeterred in his quest to prove Lisa's (Lana Parrilla) innocence.

As he continues to pull at the threads involved in the Bondurant case, he finally finds Alex Grant (Michael A. Goorjian) and his surprising link to Henry (Matt Angel). Plus, Mickey and Maggie (Neve Campbell) hook up only for her to tell him she's leaving LA.

Here's what happened.

Ray stole the infamous contract

Shelby Lee and Jazz Raycole in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Netflix )

Laying in the hospital with a broken arm, four broken ribs and liver damage, Mickey asks Izzy how she found him. Because he wasn't answering his phone, she looked at info from the AirTags she placed on all his Lincoln cars and was able to trace him to the garage. When she found him, Mickey's only demand was she not call his mother, which she didn't.

It doesn’t take long for the two of them to discuss the missing contract giving Mickey power of attorney over Lisa's affairs (the very document preventing Henry from going forward with his podcast and subsequent limited series about Lisa and the case). Izzy deduces it was her girlfriend Ray (Shelby Lee Parks) who stole the contract out of Mickey's Lincoln the one time Izzy drove home and left her keys on the kitchen counter while Ray was present.

Ray was unable to get her half of the money for the dance studio ($2,000) she and Izzy were supposed to open together. Then after the contract disappeared, she had the funds. Mickey figures Ray was paid by Henry to steal the contract in the first place.

To prove his theory, Mickey asks Izzy to get the money Ray gave her for their failed business venture and bring it to him. He takes the money in a ziplock plastic bag with him as he goes to Lisa's restaurant to meet her and Henry.

Mickey doesn't even sit before he accuses Henry of paying Ray to steal the contract, threatening to pull Henry's fingerprints from the cash. Henry confesses to doing the deed.

Alex Grant is found

Jazz Raycole and Becki Newton in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Netflix)

After Lorna (Becki Newton) and Mickey say their apologies for their harsh words in the previous episode, she shares with Mickey that she did some digging on social media and found out that Alex Grant is a big fan of an artist named Tinto. He has four out of five of Tinto's paintings and is eager to complete the collection.

With that information, Mickey sends Lorna and Cisco (Angus Sampson) to talk to a former client about setting up a dummy website advertising the fifth Tinto painting, hoping Alex sees it and takes the bait — which he does.

Alex shows up at an art gallery where he is met by Izzy and Lorna, who are pretending to be gallery employees. The two women escort him to a canvas draped with a cloth on an easel. As he unveils what he thinks is art, Alex is surprised to find a subpoena for him to testify in open court, which makes him highly upset.

Predictably, for Mickey anyway, Alex has his lawyer fight the subpoena via a hearing. Knowing this was coming, Mickey works on a scheme with Lorna to help counter any moves that prevent Alex from testifying in the murder trial.

First, Mickey has Lorna fill the courtroom with the press on the day of the hearing. Then during the hearing, Mickey asks Alex about a high-profile bid Alex's construction company put in to build Olympic villages in Los Angeles. After Alex confirms his company is vying for the Olympic contract, Mickey asks Alex about the email Bondurant sent to him threatening to report suspicious activity from the two's business arrangement.

Mickey counts on the fact Alex won't plead the fifth in response to the question, as doing so wouldn't look great for a company trying to get an Olympic contract. Mickey's gamble pays off, and Alex agrees to testify in Lisa's murder trial.

The judge later applauds Mickey for his maneuver, but warns he better have more than an ominous email during the actual trial if he hopes to use Alex's testimony in his defense.

Alex Grant is connected to Henry

Matt Angel in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Netfllix)

Back to Mickey’s confrontation with Henry. In their heated discussion, Henry confesses to getting the $2,000 to pay Ray and the $200,000 to pay Lisa's bail from a man named David Webber. Thanks to Cisco's work, Mickey reveals that while David is Henry's investor in his podcast and pending series, David also works for Alex Grant.

Furthermore, David and Alex were using Henry to get close to the Bondurant case to make sure Lisa goes down for murder. As Henry tries to shake off this new information, Mickey angrily tells Henry that the producer now works for him.

Maggie leaves Mickey heartbroken

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Neve Campbell in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Upon his release from the hospital, Maggie surprises Mickey by vowing she and Hayley (Krista Warner) will stay with him at his home during his recovery. It doesn't take long before the three of them enter familiar territory, reminding Mickey of what it was like when he and Maggie were married.

Then one night when Hayley goes to bed, Mickey pulls his ex in for a kiss and the two engage in a night of passion. Unfortunately, the following morning, Maggie has her bags packed by the door.

That's when she drops the bombshell: she is leaving LA to take a job in the district attorney's office in San Diego as the head of major crimes. She compounds the news by stating she no longer wants to be in this merry-go-round dynamic with Mickey, and hopes the distance finally helps her move on.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2 is now streaming on Netflix .