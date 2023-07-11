The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode 4 recap: Mickey and Andrea both think they have winning cases

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode 4, "Discovery."

Andrea (Yaya DaCosta) decides to be petty with Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and buries him under a mound of discovery paperwork, making him and his team search long and hard for evidence clearing Lisa’s (Lana Parrilla) name. However, just as Mickey thinks he found crucial information to prove his case, Andrea’s smugness signals she has what she needs to get a guilty conviction. Additionally, elsewhere, Cisco (Angus Sampson) comes to realize how much danger he’s really in.

Here’s what happened.

Andrea offers a plea deal

Yaya DaCosta, The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Netflix)

In an attempt to be vengeful for Mickey’s threat to have her removed from the Bondurant case in episode 3 of the season, Andrea sends boxes upon boxes of discovery over to Mickey’s office for him to comb through. Mickey and his team are obviously overwhelmed with the amount of paperwork. It’s not long before Andrea reaches out to Mickey to meet.

Despite previously making it abundantly clear that she was not going to offer a plea bargain to Mickey in regard to Lisa, Andrea now claims she’s had an unwilling change of heart. She states that her boss has been insistent that more focus be placed on settling criminal trials with a plea deal. The offer on the table is if Lisa pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, she can expect to serve at least six years behind bars. However, the offer is only good for 24 hours (or less if Andrea’s semantics with words is being used).

While the deal isn’t terrible, Mickey is suspicious of Andrea. He believes the true motivation for her change of heart is rooted in the fact that the prosecution’s case against Lisa has holes, so he tells his team to keep searching through the discovery to locate a needle in the haystack.

Lorna (Becki Newton) and Izzy (Jazz Raycole) find paperwork that shows Bondurant’s development company was bleeding money — $200 million last year. Additionally, a development site connected to Bondurant called the Terrazo Building has been suspiciously sitting stagnate for three years. Later, with that tip in mind, Mickey combs through emails and finds one where Bondurant and his partner on the Terrazo Building, Alex Grant, got into a heated exchange where Bondurant threatened to report his business partner.

It wasn’t until Cisco did some background digging on the Alex Grant name that he was able to make some sense of all this. The listed owner of the Terrazo building is Ada Kazarian and her brother is Alex Kazarian, who turns out to be Alex Grant. Furthermore, the father of the siblings is Sasha Kazarian, leader of one of the largest Armenian gangs on the west coast.

With this revelation, Mickey informs Lisa, and she agrees not to accept Andrea’s plea bargain. When the overly confident Mickey goes to tell the prosecutor this, she stuns him by saying the deal was already off of the table. Mickey quickly realizes that Andrea must have a key piece of evidence or testimony that can put Lisa away.

Cisco discovers what Kaz is up to

Angus Sampson, The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Netflix)

Trying to get to the bottom of the Kaz (Douglas Bennett) mystery, Cisco follows him and sees him meet with an unknown man. Although the private investigator isn’t sure what to make of what he sees initially, he certainly becomes suspicious.

Later on, Cisco follows Kaz to a hidden-away motel. Wanting answers directly from his friend, Cisco bursts into Kaz’s room and ask what he’s been up to. It doesn’t take Kaz long to confess that while he’s been away, he murdered someone in what he deems was self-defense. To help escape punishment for the crime, he agreed to work with the feds to provide information on The Road Saints. Kaz reasoned that he can escape the biker gang but not prosecution and the feds.

Cisco becomes irate, as he’s the one that vouched for Kaz with Teddy (Chris Browning) so Kaz could rejoin the gang. If Teddy or the gang is busted by the feds, everyone is likely to point the finger at Kaz, and that leads them to blaming Cisco. If the latter is blamed, by all accounts, Cisco could be in fatal danger.

Mickey goes back to juvenile court

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Shwayze and Anais Lee in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Outside of Lisa’s murder trial, Mickey gets a call from his old client Terrell Coleman (Shwayze). Terrell’s teenage daughter has been arrested for vandalism as she’s painted the outside wall of a store all black in tribute to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. Despite it being roughly 15 years since he’s stepped foot in a juvenile courtroom, Mickey decides to take the case.

Mickey quickly learns that Terrell’s daughter sees the wall as art and is unapologetic about what she did. Unfortunately, it starts to look as if the girl will wind up facing some type of punishment. Then while spending some quality time with Hayley (Krista Warner), Mickey gets the brilliant idea to lean into the notion that the black wall is actually art and has value.

During Mickey’s second appearance in court with Terrell’s daughter, he shows a social media post of real-life NBA champion Robert Horry standing next to one of the storeowner’s employees in front of the wall. He deduces that the picture has resulted in the storeowner getting an influx of business, which she later confirms after speaking with her staff at the store.

When it’s all said and done, the storeowner agrees to not only drop her vandalism claim, but Mickey even gets her to pay Terrell’s daughter a 3% commission for using the black wall, art, in the promotional photo with Robert Horry which is contributing to her recent sales bump.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix .