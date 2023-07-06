Meet The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 cast: who's who in the hit legal drama

After The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 took Netflix over by storm with its gripping drama and unique wit last year, season 2 comes with a another big case and some brand new faces.

The series based on the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly and created and executive produced by TV legend David E. Kelley, follows attorney Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) as he continues to revive his once illustrious career. Having proved successful in his big return to the courtroom, although Trevor Elliot (Christopher Gorham) actually did commit murder, Mickey looks forward to his next big case. We should also mention the fact that he has a new stalker that was shown at the end of season 1.

So who's on board to help continue the story of The Lincoln Lawyer? Keep reading to meet the Lincoln Lawyer season 2 cast.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey

Manuel Garcia-Ruflo in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Mickey continues to be the heart and soul of The Lincoln Lawyer. In season 1, he was working his way back to his top-notch legal prowess after inheriting a law firm and acquiring the high-profile Trevor Elliot case. He eventually proved successful in putting his life back together on the professional front, and even made strides in regaining the trust of his first wife Maggie. However, his upward trajectory may face some turbulence as new trouble is headed his way.

Playing Mickey is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Outside of his role in The Lincoln Lawyer, he may be recognizable for his roles in Perfect Strangers, Greyhound and most recently A Man Called Otto.

Neve Campbell as Maggie

Neve Campbell in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Maggie is Mickey's ex-wife, the mother of his child and the deputy district attorney. While she and Mickey managed to get on more solid ground in season 1 in terms of their co-parenting and even friendship, given she’s in the business of prosecuting individuals and he’s in the business of defending them, their careers often present some sticky situations.

Neve Campbell stars as Maggie. From her days starring on the hit show Party of Five, she's gone on to appear in the popular Scream movie franchise and House of Cards.

Becki Newton as Lorna

Becki Newton in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Lorna is Mickey's second ex-wife, his close confidant and manages his new baby, the law firm. Despite not completing her law degree, she has a brilliant legal mind and often helps Mickey work through cases. Now newly engaged to Cisco, she'll have to not only tend to the practice but plan a wedding.

Starring as Lorna is Becki Newton. The actress' breakout role was as Amanda in the dramedy Ugly Betty. She's also appeared in other shows like Tell Me a Story and How I Met Your Mother.

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Angus Sampson in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Cisco is Mickey's go-to private investigator. As a former member of a biker gang and with extensive connections in the police department, he's very good at getting to the bottom of things. He'll continue to be a big help for Mickey in the new season and try to keep his wife-to-be, Lorna, as calm as possible.

Angus Sampson plays Cisco. Sampson has recently been spotted in Insidious: The Red Door, Bump and Our Flag Means Death season 1.

Jazz Raycole as Izzy

Jazz Raycole in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

When viewers met Izzy, Mickey was helping her out with a minor legal situation. That quickly evolved into her becoming his driver and soberiety companion of sorts, as she too is trying to overcome her own addiction issues. In season 2, it appears she may be what helps Mickey stay relatively humble in light of his success.

Izzy portrayer Jazz Raycole has previously starred in My Wife and Kids and The Quad.

Krista Warner as Hayley

Krista Warner and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Hayley is the teenage daughter of Mickey and Maggie. At her young age, she often presents a very mature demeanor and is quite the advocate of her father.

Krista Warner stars as Hayley, and to date, this is her most notable role.

Lana Parrilla as Lisa

Lana Parrilla in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Netflix)

New to the legal drama is Lisa. Lisa is a well-known chef, community advocate and Mickey's latest romantic partner. However, in her effort to fight the good fight against gentrification, it looks like she'll run into legal trouble and require Mickey's expertise.

Playing Lisa is Once Upon a Time star Lana Parrilla. The actress has also been spotted in Boomtown and Why Women Kill.

Yaya DaCosta as Andrea

Yaya DaCosta in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Andrea arrives in season 2 as the formidable prosecutor that may be one of the few, if only, attorneys capable of besting Mickey in a courtroom. She's also a good friend of Maggie.

Yaya DaCosta stars as Andrea. DaCosta was previously a staple on Chicago Med and Our Kind of People.

Other members of the cast

Manuel Garcia-Ruflo in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Other cast members featured in season 2 are Matt Angel (Dave) as Henry, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Chi) as Detective Raymond Griggs and Elliott Gould (You People) as Legal Siegal.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 streams on Netflix.