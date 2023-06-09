The Lincoln Lawyer season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the legal drama

Who's ready to ride up to court once again with Mickey Haller? Netflix's adaptation of Michael Connelly's best-selling book character is returning after a popular first season with The Lincoln Lawyer season 2. And it's bigger than ever, with the streaming service splitting the season into two parts.

A Los Angeles defense attorney who operates from his classic Lincoln Town Car, Mickey Haller has been the subject of six books by Connelly (with a seventh on the way in 2023). The character has also been played by Matthew McConaughey in a 2011 adaptation. The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 proved to be a hit among Netflix subscribers, so there's plenty of buzz around this new season.

Here is everything you need to know about The Lincoln Lawyer season 2.

Add The Lincoln Lawyer to your summer TV viewing list, as season 2 of the legal drama premieres on July 6. However, as Netflix has done with a number of its series recently — including Stranger Things season 4, Manifest season 4 and The Witcher season 3 — The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is getting split into two. After the first batch of episodes premiere on July 6, the rest of the season is going to arrive on August 3.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is slated to have 10 episodes, however it is unclear at this time how many of those episodes are going to be included in the first half of the season and how many are going to be saved for the second half.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 plot

If you need a quick reminder on what The Lincoln Lawyer is about, it centers on hotshot LA defense attorney Mickey Haller, who takes on big and small cases alike from the back of his car. He also has complicated relationships with his co-workers, including one ex-wife who works as a prosecutor and his other ex-wife who is his assistant.

As we said, Connelly has written six Lincoln Lawyer books to date, and The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is going to be based on book four from the series, The Fifth Witness.

Netflix didn't provide any specific details on the synopsis, but here is the one for the book, per Amazon:

"Mickey Haller has fallen on tough times. He expands his business into foreclosure defense, only to see one of his clients accused of killing the banker she blames for trying to take away her home.

"Mickey puts his team into high gear to exonerate Lisa Trammel, even though the evidence and his own suspicions tell him his client is guilty. Soon after he learns that the victim had black market dealings of his own, Haller is assaulted, too — and he's certain he's on the right trail."

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 cast

Image 1 of 7 Manuel Garcia-Ruflo in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix) Neve Campbell in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix) Becki Newton in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix) Yaya DaCosta in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix) Angus Sampson in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix) Jazz Raycole in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix) Lana Parilla in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Playing Mickey Haller is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. His previous credits include The Magnificent Seven, Murder on the Orient Express, Goliath, Widows, 6 Underground, Greyhound and A Man Called Otto.

Scream icon Neve Campbell stars in the series as Haller's prosecutor ex-wife Maggie McPherson, while Becki Newton (Ugly Betty, Love Bites) stars as his other ex-wife and assistant Lorna.

Other returning cast members include Angus Sampson (Our Flag Means Death) as Dennis "Cisco" Wojciechowski, Jazz Raycole (Jericho) as Izzy Letts, Krista Warner as Hayley Haller, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Chi) as Detective Raymond Griggs and Elliot Gould (Friends) as Legal Siegal.

A number of new actors are joining The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 cast, they are: Lana Parilla (Once Upon a Time) as Lisa Trammell, Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med) as Andrea Freemann, Matt Angel (The Wrath of Becky) as Henry Dahl, Angélica María (The Book of Life) in an unspecified role and David Clayton Rogers (Mayans M.C.) in an unspecified role.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 trailer

There is no trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 as of yet. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

How to watch The Lincoln Lawyer

A Netflix original, watching The Lincoln Lawyer is going to require a Netflix subscription. Monthly subscription plans for the streaming service start as low as $6.99 if you don’t mind ads. If you want to go ad-free, $9.99 is the starting price.

Once you have a Netflix subscription, you can catch up or rewatch The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 ahead of season 2's release.