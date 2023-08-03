The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode 8 recap: surprise witnesses are called

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode 8, "Covenants and Stipulations."

Always one to keep people on their toes, Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) makes some bold moves during the Bondurant murder trial that leaves the courtroom in utter shock, including doing something he said he would never do. Not to be outdone, Andrea (Yaya DaCosta) calls a witness to the stand that completely blindsides Mickey and leaves him rattled.

Despite being knee-deep in this case, Mickey's greeted with another surprise when his mom pays him a visit.

Here's what happened.

The murder weapon and bloodied gloves belong to Lisa

Mickey relays to Lisa (Lana Parrilla) and Lorna (Becki Newton) that the prosecution has the hammer that killed Bondurant and it will be brought up in court. Lisa wants to get on the stand to defend herself, but Mickey is vehemently against the idea.

As court resumes, Mr. Beltran (Damián Delgado), a lawn maintenance employee for a close neighbor of Lisa, testifies to finding the hammer in the front yard of the neighboring home under some hedges. When Mickey cross-examines him, he notes it's odd that in the six months since Bondurant's murder, it's only now the murder weapon has been found in a yard Beltran meticulously takes care of on a regular basis.

Detective O’Brien (Darien Sills-Evans) is then recalled to the stand. Andrea asks him to give more insight into how the hammer was found and processed into evidence. Mickey interrupts and claims in order to save the court's time, he concedes the hammer belongs to Lisa. The move shocks everyone in court as it establishes as fact that Lisa is the technical owner of the murder weapon. The judge allows it.

Andrea then calls Dr. Gates (Elizabeth Anweis) to testify about the forensics tying the hammer to the bloodied gloves found in Lisa's shed. Mickey again interrupts and asks the judge also make it a matter of fact that the gloves belong to Lisa. Although the judge questions if Mickey is sure, she ultimately goes along with it.

While on recess, Lorna questions what Mickey is doing claiming the prosecution's most damning pieces of evidence belong to Lisa. Mickey says he did it to prevent Andrea from further painting a picture with the hammer and gloves of a murderous and villainous Lisa. Also, Mickey is now heavily relying on the defense that Lisa is being framed.

One bright spot for Mickey comes when he later grills Walter Kim (Keong Sim), the man who took the photo of Lisa yelling at Bondurant which led to the developer being granted a restraining order. Mickey brings to the court's attention that Walter mysteriously deleted all the other photos from the events of that day.

Additionally, Mickey was able to introduce video footage from a biker who happened to capture what led to the moment seen in Walter's photo. As it turns out, the video shows that Bondurant aggressively got into Lisa’s face and Lisa was simply pushing him away to create space.

Mickey's mom comes to town and so does Lisa’s ex-husband

After a pretty rough day in court, Lorna gets Mickey to return to his office where Haylely (Krista Warner) has thrown him a birthday party. Mickey's not big on celebrating his birthday, but plasters on a smile for his daughter. That's when his mother, Elena (Angélica María) drops by, leaving Mickey stunned.

The festivities are layered with yet another surprise when Lisa's ex-husband Jeff (Adam J. Harrington) pops up claiming he wants to testify on her behalf, a complete 180 from his initial position over the phone. When Mickey tries to get to the bottom of his change of heart, it becomes clear Jeff returned hoping to get a cut of any future money that may come Lisa's way with Henry's (Matt Angel) pending podcast and limited series. Mickey tells him to get lost.

Izzy gets her dance studio after all

A bit down from being told the dance studio space she hoped to lease is no longer in her price range, Izzy (Jazz Raycole) gets a pep talk from Lorna. That turns into a plan where Izzy goes over the rude property manager's head and speaks about the rental space with the owner directly.

With the help of Lorna, Izzy is able to prove that the property manager was racist and had hiked up the rental price agreement upon seeing Izzy. When Lorna filled out an application to lease the space using the same information as Izzy minus the name, he agreed to let Lorna pay the original price Izzy was given. Needless to say, Izzy winds up getting the dance studio space after all.

Andrea and Mickey call unexpected witnesses to the stand

Before the prosecution rests, Andrea calls a shocking witness to the stand that unnerves Mickey. Andrea brings Henry in as a witness to testify about the initial podcast audio Lisa recorded about her feelings in regard to gentrification. As Andrea plays audio from one of Henry's recordings, Lisa is heard on tape saying about Bondurant, "We learned everything about him, from where he got his coffee in the morning to where he parked his stupid sports car in his garage. Where ever he went, we'd be waiting."

A reeling Mickey does his best to keep his composure as he's determined to start presenting the defense's case. The last thing he wants the jury to end the day on is hearing that audio. So he does what he said he'd never do, call Lisa to testify.

