The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode 5 recap: Mickey is attacked

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode 5, "Suspicious Minds."

Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) squares off with Andrea (Yaya DaCosta) at the preliminary hearing for Lisa’s (Lana Parrilla) murder, and he forces her to reveal her bombshell piece of evidence. Meanwhile, Cisco (Angus Sampson) carries out a scheme that puts an end to his Kaz (Douglas Bennett) problem — so he thinks. The mid-season finale ends with Mickey being attacked by two unknown assailants.

Mickey forces Andrea to reveal bombshell evidence against Lisa

As noted in the previous episode, Mickey is under the suspicion that Andrea is secretly holding onto some explosive key evidence that could send Lisa to prison for the murder of Bondurant. To force the prosecutor’s hand to reveal that evidence at the preliminary hearing, he forms a plan to discredit the key witnesses in her case so that the judge will feel obligated to dismiss the case altogether against Lisa. It’s then that Mickey feels Andrea will reveal the "ace up her sleeve" in order to prevent that from happening.

During day one of the hearing, Detective Long (Tiffany C. Adams) testifies to what eye-witness Margo Schafer (Joanne Baron) said in her interview with Detective O’Brien (Darien Sills-Evans) identifying Lisa at the scene of the crime. Mickey wants Detective Long’s testimony disqualified as it violates the legal parameters about hearsay as Detective Long wasn’t in the room with Margo as she gave her statement. The judge agrees, forcing Andrea to produce Margo in court as Detective O’Brien is on medical leave.

When Margo appears, she initially claims to being 100% sure of seeing Lisa walk away from Bondurant’s office building within an hour or so of his murder. However, with the help of Lorna (Becki Newton), when Mickey cross-examines Margo, he makes the witness question if she saw Lisa at all that day. Successfully discrediting the witness, the judge is inclined to dismiss the prosecution’s case, until Andrea asks for a recess.

The next time the parties gather in court, Andrea puts an expert forensic analyst on the stand who shares that a pair of gardening gloves were found in Lisa’s shed. More importantly, on the gloves was a small blood stain, and the blood belongs to Bondurant. Needless to say, this case is going to trial.

Cisco says goodbye to Kaz and The Road Saints

Believing they have good intel, a team representing the ATF raids a hangout spot of The Road Saints in search of weapons. Unfortunately for the federal agency, upon opening the wooden crates on the property, all the agents are able to find are teddy bears and dolls. A member of the gang smugly says the items are for an annual toy drive.

As all this is happening, Cisco is in the desert with Teddy (Chris Browning) in the middle of an illegal gun exchange. It’s evident that Cisco helped to orchestrate this misdirect for the ATF, and Teddy is appreciative. Cisco uses the opportunity to make it clear that he is officially done with The Road Saints and Kaz is going to leave town, unharmed by the biker gang. Teddy eventually agrees with Cisco.

Later Cisco and Lorna go to meet Kaz in a secret location. With Cisco hanging in the background, Lorna speaks with Kaz and hands him some forged ids with the promise that he’ll leave town, never to be heard from again.

Henry goes behind Mickey’s back

Since Mickey took on Lisa’s case, Henry (Matt Angel) has been a thorn in his side as the producer has been relentless about following Lisa’s story for his podcast, eventually wanting to turn it into some kind of TV project. Mickey, with Lisa’s power of attorney, has shut him down time and time again.

Well, in the latest episode, Henry goes behind Mickey’s back and releases an audio trailer of his upcoming podcast documenting Lisa’s murder trial. When Mickey hears it, he hits the roof and asks Lisa about it.

She states that the audio being used is from a previous interview she did with Henry, pre-murder trial, and she only agreed to it because Henry promised to cut her into the ad revenue. Realizing her error, she agrees to talk to Henry to pump the breaks on the podcast.

Before she gets the chance to do that, Mickey files an injunction against Henry preventing him from doing anything related to Lisa and the case. Henry angrily confronts Mickey about it, but the attorney is definitely not apologetic.

Later, while in his office trying to make sense of the gloves found in Lisa’s shed, Izzy (Jazz Raycole) messages him a link to an article that says Henry is turning the story of Lisa and Bondurant into a limited TV series.

Mickey is attacked

With the news about Henry’s limited series at the forefront of his mind, Mickey flies into a rage. He calls Lorna and not so nicely asks where the legal paperwork is proving that he has Lisa’s power of attorney. Lorna essentially tells Mickey he never gave her the final paperwork to file away and even suggests this is a prime example of why he needs to digitize his documents.

He angrily replies that she’s been off her game because of wedding planning, and she retorts he’s been off his game ever since he met Lisa. Lorna ends the phone call abruptly, leaving Mickey with a few choice profane words.

Mickey then storms off to his Lincoln in the parking garage to look for the power of attorney document in his trunk. He’s unable to locate it, and to make matters worse, he’s approached by two masked men and severely beaten.

While the suspects are unknown, it’s possible that they are connected to Alex Grant, aka Alex Kazarian, as Cisco has been looking for him. Given the mob ties to Kazarian’s father, the beating could be a message for Mickey and his team to stop looking for Alex.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2 premieres on Netflix on August 3.