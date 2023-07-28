Lincoln Lawyer showrunner teases new character and more in Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2

For the second summer in a row, The Lincoln Lawyer has taken Netflix subscribers by storm. The edgy legal drama, with hints of comedic flare, picked back up with Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) getting involved with another high-profile case, except this time things are further complicated given his romantic feelings for his client Lisa (Lana Parrilla).

In the five episodes of season 2 that have streamed so far (Netflix has split the season in two like it has with other shows), fans tried their best to determine if Lisa is actually guilty of the murder of commercial developer Mitchell Bondurant, or if she's been set up by someone more nefarious. The WTW team has managed to develop a few theories as to who murdered Bondurant, but we too are waiting to find a definitive answer answer to that.

Additionally, besides this murder mystery, at the end of season 2 episode 5, Mickey was brutally beaten in a parking garage. That naturally begs the question, who is behind such a vicious attack?

Trying to get to gain a little insight into the answers to these questions, WTW spoke with co-creator/showrunner of The Lincoln Lawyer, Ted Humphrey, who also produced another top-notch legal drama, The Good Wife. While he not surprisingly did a great job of keeping a lid on all that lies ahead in season 2 part 2, we managed to gain some insightful information for fans as they look ahead to the new episodes debuting on August 3.

Let's dive into what Humphrey shared. Additionally, check out our thoughts as to what his words could mean for the rest of the season.

What can fans expect in the second half of the season?

Humphrey: By the end of the season you will know what happened. You will for the most part know who did what. The resolution will not be what you think. And the danger may not be coming from the sources you think… If you loved the way season 1 took you on a ride, then you’ll love the second half of season 2 because it will take you on the same kind of ride while obviously the specific twists and turns of that ride will be different.

What this could mean: If the rest of season 2 is anything like season 1, then fans should expect a shocking source behind Mickey's recent attack and a mind-blowing conclusion to the Bondurant murder case.

Is there something in Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 1 viewers should focus on for clues?

Humphrey: The key to our show is to pay attention to everything. It sounds like a cop-out, but it's really not… Little tidbits that may seem insignificant come back to matter. So you sort of have to pay attention to everything.

WTW: Fair enough. We were thinking that some of the mysteries surrounding season 2 had to do with the Tijuana Cartel, which was mentioned briefly in season 2 part 1.

Humphrey: Things that are dropped in one season may come back to haunt you in another right? So it may not even be this season.

What this could mean: We found it rather telling that Humphrey mentioned season 1 in our discussion as we talked about who could possibly be behind Mickey's recent attack (although to be clear, Humphrey didn't confirm or deny that Mickey's attacker was from season 1). That made us think back to all the people that Mickey may have angered in the first installment of the series and we landed on the name Angelo Soto (Reggie Lee).

To provide a brief recap, Angelo Soto ran a human trafficking ring and Maggie (Neve Campbell) was building a case against him. One of her key witnesses was Tanya (Katrina Rosita), Soto's pregnant girlfriend who happened to be represented by Mickey. Unfortunately, the state's case against Soto fell apart after Detective Lankford's (Jamie McShane) dirty deeds were exposed and Tanya was already in the wind trying to escape Soto (remember, he tried to kill her).

The last we see of Soto, he's being carted off to face federal prosecution, but the case is seemingly weak against him. It's entirely possible that Soto or his men are back in season 2 seeking revenge on Mickey and his family, or at the very least hoping to scare Mickey into revealing where Tanya is with Soto's child.

Should viewers expect to see any new characters in Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2?

Humphrey: There's at least one major new character who we meet in the second half of the season. I won't say who.

What this could mean: Again, because the Tijuana cartel was mentioned in part 1 of the season, we expect a representative of the organization to make an appearance at some point. We'll also be on the lookout for Lisa's infamous ex-husband, Alex Grant (aka Alex Kazarian) who was Bondurant's business partner and Maggie's much-talked-about new boyfriend.

Are there plans for Lincoln Lawyer season 3 and beyond?

Humphrey: We have plans for several more seasons as long as the ratings are good and they want to keep doing the show.

WTW: What about spinoffs?

Humphrey: I mean we're open to anything, but we haven't had those specific discussions. But anything is possible certainly.

What this could mean: Simply put, continue to watch the show to keep the viewership high to get more Lincoln Lawyer.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2 debuts on August 3 on Netflix.