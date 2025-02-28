Matlock episode 13 recap: Matlock is still traumatized by Edwin’s comment

In Matlock episode 13, “Pregame,” Matlock (Kathy Bates) is still traumatized by Edwin (Sam Anderson) admitting he blames her for Ellie’s death. She blames herself too, and she admits to Edwin that’s probably why she’s going to such lengths to bring down Jacobson Moore.

When Edwin and Matlock pick up the conversation later, he apologizes and tells Matlock that she can’t blame herself. Ellie was always going to overdose. It was the fault of the opioids and Jacobson Moore for keeping how addictive they are a secret.

Will Matlock take a big step to bring down Jacobson Moore? Has Edwin really forgiven Matlock? Here’s what else happens in Matlock episode 13.

Alfie goes to Jacobson Moore

Kathy Bates and Aaron D. Harris, Matlock (Image credit: Michael Yarish/CBS)

Senior (Beau Bridges) asks Matlock if Alfie (Aaron Harris) is coming to Jacobson Moore for the annual family day celebration. Matlock is unsure. But Olympia (Skye P Marshall) encourages Matlock to bring Alfie.

Eventually, Matlock decides to bring Alfie. Halfway through the celebration, Alfie goes missing. The whole office goes searching for him. This is just a diversion though so Matlock can print out Julian’s security information with his keycard and she can discover if he removed the incriminating documents.

Later, Alfie calls Matlock and urgently warns her that he left his wallet in Olympia’s office. Inside is an ice cream card that proves they live in Westchester rather than Queens. Matlock retrieves it. Olympia catches Matlock in her office and asks if she wants some ice cream. Matlock is startled. But then Olympia insists she’s only asking because Matlock is clearly stoned – Matlock shared a CBD gummy with Senior after the party – and ice cream is Olympia’s favorite thing to eat when she’s stoned. But is Olympia hiding something?

Sarah’s love life

Sarah (Leah Lewis) is counting down the days to asking Kira (Piper Curda) whether they’re dating. She’s also upset that Kira and Simone (Andrea Londo) are spending so much time together.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Little does Sarah know, Simone already has an office romance. Billy (David Del Rio) and Simone make out in the copy room. Simone admits she is flirting with Kira to infuriate Sarah. Later, Sarah catches Billy and Simone leaving the closet together.

Sarah asks Kira for an update on the status of their relationship. Kira answers by passionately kissing Sarah. But Sarah wants the relationship to be monogamous. Kira says she’s not a monogamous person. She wants an open relationship. Sarah considers it.

Slammed case

Olympia believes winning a class action lawsuit against Slammed – a dangerous energy drink aimed at kids and alcoholics alike – is what will win her the partnership race against Julian (Jason Ritter).

When college student Violet has a heart attack after her drink is spiked with Slammed, Olympia tells the accused Zoey Santos (Galilea La Salvia) that she is now her lawyer. Olympia needs to prove that it was the Slammed that was responsible for Violet’s heart attack, not Zoe.

But Olivia and Zoe had a huge fight that night. Violet also had a heart condition, which Zoe knew about. There’s also a video of Zoe handing Olivia the cup and telling her to chug it. Zoe insists she just wanted to get Violet drunk, not kill her. Violet dies from her injuries and Zoe is charged with manslaughter.

What happened to Violet?

Zoe had people over to her sorority room the night of Violet’s death. But Zoe insists that she doesn’t drink Slammed and no one she knows does. The lab results prove there was Slammed in Violet’s drink.

Matlock wonders how the police got to sample the drink. Olympia tells the judge there was an unlawful search of the room, as the police made their way into the sorority house without permission. But ADA Andrew Park (Andrew Ghai) convinces Judge Bjornstad that a clothing drive the sorority previously held, where they invited people into their home, means the officers could enter freely. The newly appointed Park has his sights on beating Olympia so he can make a name for himself.

Olympia needs to find one of the 19 people at the party who might have touched Violet’s cup. Billy and Sarah interview each of them. They all insist that no one drinks Slammed. They all have issues with Zoe and say that she tortured Violet for months. They all believe Zoe did it and insist Zoe was the only one to touch Violet’s cup.

Zoe admits she made Violet’s life miserable, but she insists she didn’t buy the Slammed. The problem is there’s a liquor store receipt that proves someone bought a can of Slammed with Zoe’s ID. Zoe was running at that time and it would have been impossible for her to get from where she was running to the liquor store to buy the Slammed at the time of the receipt. When they go back through the photos, Sarah and Billy find some new evidence.

There’s an image of Kennedy (Rae DeRosa) stealing Zoe’s ID. Kennedy was trying to hurt Zoe, as she was bullied by her too, by putting the Slammed in her drink. Zoe didn’t know what was in the drink when she gave it to Violet, so Violet’s death was an accident. The judge drops the charges against Zoe.

While Matlock, Olympia, Billy, and Sarah are ecstatic, Zoe is still traumatized that she was the one who gave Violet the cup with Slammed, which led to her death.

Matlock’s sister

Kathy Bates, Matlock (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Matlock ignores calls from her sister Bitsy (Julie Hagerty). Edwin asks if they should go to Bitsy’s house for Easter, especially as Alfie always has such a good time there. Matlock refuses. But Bitsy comes up to New York uninvited. As soon as Matlock sees her, she looks overwhelmed.