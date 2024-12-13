Matlock episode 8 recap: Madeline makes a depressing discovery

Matlock episode 8, “No, No Monsters,” opens with Madeline (Kathy Bates) preparing Alfie (Aaron Harris) for his mock trial at school. He’s playing an eye-witness. Alfie is more focused on Matlock getting access to Senior’s (Beau Bridges) computer and downloading the missing Wellbrexa attachments, though.

Senior is in Europe, so Matlock should be able to get into his office easily. But Senior’s assistant Stuart (Francisco Chacin) is still at his desk, blocking her entry.

Will Matlock be able to get access to Senior’s computer? Is she still working on Wellbrexa cases? Here’s what happens in Matlock episode 8, “No, No Monsters.”

Printing the documents

Matlock is eventually able to sneak into Senior’s office, accesses his computer and tries to print out the files with the incriminating Wellbrexa evidence. But she sends it to a printer somewhere else in the office. When she gets there, Olympia’s assistant has already removed it.

Chasing the paper leads Matlock to miss Alfie’s mock trial. At first, she was waiting for Olympia’s assistant to leave so she could get the printed Wellbrexa documents. Then when Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) picked up the files, Matlock followed her.

Matlock eventually gets the files. But it doesn’t reveal any evidence. It’s a photograph of Senior in Sydney. This also means Senior has an alibi for when the evidence was removed. His signature must have been forged by Julian or Olympia.

Matlock calls up Edwin (Sam Anderson) in tears, saying she missed Alfie’s mock trial for nothing.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Olympia helps out a nanny

Charlotte, one of the mothers from Olympia’s kids school, allegedly fired Nadira, her nanny, for something she didn’t do. So Nadira asks Olympia for help.

After taking Charlotte’s child Aidan to the park, Nadira was fired because pictures emerged on Eyes From A Far, an online forum where parents can track their nannies, of Nadira seemingly shouting at Aidan and holding him back. Nadira insists they were just playing games. After being fired, she can’t get another job because the images are stopping employees from hiring her. She needs the money to send to her home country where her children live, who she hasn’t seen for a year.

As payback for Julian (Jason Ritter) admitting he cheated on her years ago, Olympia asks for Matlock’s help on the case. This also stops Matlock from working with Julian on the Wellbrexa case. Julian warns Olympia about getting involved in the nanny case, as it could ruin their reputation at the school. Olympia says that’s why Matlock will be the face of the case.

Later, Olympia confides to Matlock that Julian cheated on her. Olympia doesn’t know if she should ask him who it was. Matlock says there’s no right answer. Olympia thanks her for being supportive.

A new approach

Skye P. Marshall in Matlock (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Judge Francesca Caggiano (Rachelle Carson-Begley) denies the motion to take the images of Nadira and Aidan off the internet. Other school mothers attack Olympia for defending Nadira, calling her an abuser.

Olympia’s decides to employ a new plan: to unmask the person behind the photos and sue them for defamation.

With help from Kira (Piper Curda), Sarah (Leah Lewis) gives Olympia the email address for the person who uploaded the photos. It belongs to Tessa Winters, one of Charlotte’s good friends. Tessa denies sending the photos, claiming the email account is old. Olympia believes her. Her next step is to force the internet provider to reveal what computer was used to upload the images.

Olympia convinces Judge Francesca Caggiano to release the computer information. It was at Mulberry Prep school on Monday afternoon. Olympia heads to the school to check the sign-in sheet. But Matlock says she should go instead, otherwise Olympia might cause a scene at the school. Matlock sneakily gets the sign-in sheet.

Unexpected help

Olympia and Julian’s nanny Rosie reveals there are rumors amongst the other nannies that Tessa’s husband Mark is having an affair. Rosie also gives Olympia a matchbook from the Hotel Boucher that their son Court and Lacey’s son were playing with.

From this, Olympia pieces together that Lacey, another mother from the school, was having an affair with Mark Winters, Tessa’s husband. After Olympia questions Lacey at her house, Lacey admits Nadira spotted Mark and Lacey leaving Hotel Boucher, so Lacey got her fired. It turns out Nadira didn’t even spot them.

Olympia tells Lacey she has to come forward. She refuses. But then Olympia reveals their entire conversation was recorded on a nanny-cam.

Lacey gives Nadira a settlement that allows her to bring her kids to America.

Matlock clears the air

Olympia gets mad at Matlock when she learns Julian asked for Matlock to keep an eye on her. She’s disappointed that Matlock didn’t tell her, saying a friend would have done so. Later, Matlock and Olympia clear the air. They even hug.

When Matlock goes to tell Julian not to put her in that position again, she knocks over his pens. When picking them up, Matlock sneaks a microphone disguised as a pen into his office.

As Matlock, Alfie and Edwin listen in, Olympia asks Julian who he slept with. Matlock pauses the recording, rather than having her grandson hear such an adult conversation.

All episodes of Matlock are available to stream on Paramount Plus.