Matlock episode 15 recap: Matlock discovers a mole at Jacobson Moore

Matlock episode 15, “Game Face,” begins with Matlock (Kathy Bates) in bed. She’s depressed after learning that Olympia (Skye P Marshall) was most likely the person who hid the Wellbrexa files.

But Matlock emerges from her bedroom, insisting that they’re going to reach out to the Redditor who first told them about the hidden documents. They previously contacted the Redditor two years ago, but they told Matlock and Edwin (Sam Anderson) to figure it out themselves. Now Matlock knows when the documents were stolen, what day and at what time. They just don’t know which piece of evidence incriminates Jacobson Moore. Matlock says the Redditor will tell them that.

Will the Redditor respond? Will Matlock be able to hide her disdain for Olympia? Here’s what happens in Matlock episode 15.

The Slamm’d case is still a go

At the office, Matlock has to pretend to still like Olympia. Which is particularly hard after Olympia hugs Matlock. She does so as the judge ruled in their favor, allowing them to continue their case against Slamm’d without a main plaintiff, after Tucker accepted $100,000 from the dangerous drink company. But Senior (Beau Bridges) is running out of patience with the case. Senior even pulls Elijah (Eme Ikwuakor), saying too many resources have been spent on it already.

Without a plaintiff, Olympia focuses on its predatory marketing and the dangers of the drink. On the stand, Matlock questions Lydia, the mother of Violet, who died after drinking Slamm’d. Slamm’d’s lawyer says Violet’s heart condition means she isn’t a normal consumer.

Olympia then tries to show how the marketing campaign is aimed at minors. But it’s all circumstantial, and the prosecutor instead says Olympia is the one trying to take advantage of Violet. The jury laps it up.

Senior tells Olympia that Slamm’d have made him an offer. It will cover all the money Jacobson Moore has spent on the case, but there’s no damages and the drink will stay on the market. Senior wants Olympia to take it. Senior says being partner isn’t about winning, it’s about doing what’s best for the firm. Olympia refuses. But she only has 24 hours to win the case.

Billy (David Del Rio) talks to the Connecticut Police Department about the high school parties they split up three years ago. Olympia needs just one bit of evidence that proves Slamm’d financed the parties.

He finds the DJ who played the party. But DJ Flex Master only gives Billy and Sarah (Leah Lewis) circumstantial evidence. This includes beta versions of Slamm’d. They have different warnings and labels, as well as a different mascot.

Shae (Yael Grobglas) tells them to look back through discovery to see if there are studies that match the changes. There is for Slamm’d’s warning and labels. But not the mascot. This means there’s a missing document in this case too.

Slamm’d send over a tidal wave of evidence in response, which Billy, Sarah and Olympia have to spend all night going through. Even Shae helps. This helps Shae and Olympia clear the air.

Shae finds the focus group information. On the stand, Olympia questions Slamm’d’s marketing president. She shows a video of a Slamm’d focus group for 14-year-olds, where the kids try the sports drink. This proves Slamm’d was targeting children, and trying to get them hooked from as low as 14. Slamm’d settle for $40 million. Senior is very impressed by Olympia.

Office drama

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Mrs. Belvin (Patricia Belcher) tells Sarah that Julian (Jason Ritter) forced her to give Olympia’s old office to Simone (Andrea Londo). Sarah asks Billy to investigate Simone. He initially refuses. But when fooling around with Simone in her office, he spots that Julian just signed an AI start-up as a client, who will probably be paying Jacobson Moore more than Olympia billed all year.

Also, Matlock can’t hide her hatred of Olympia. Matlock is so negative around her that Olympia even sends Matlock home. Matlock later apologizes, but when she walks away her face fills with hatred.

Julian and Olympia divorce

Julian gives Olympia their divorce papers. She promises to sign them together after the class action suit against Slamm’d is finished. After she’s won, they sign the papers. Julian congratulates Olympia on the settlement. Olympia says she’s heard about Julian signing the AI firm. They shake hands, saying may the best partner win.

Bitsy and Matlock fight, and Alfie has a crush

Bitsy (Julie Hagerty) tells Edwin to make Matlock talk about her feelings.

It turns out that Matlock is impersonating Bitsy when she interacts with Jacobson Moore. When Bitsy walks into the courtroom to give Matlock documents she left at home, Bitsy overhears Matlock using Bitsy’s past trauma as her own. Matlock spots Bitsy leaving upset.

Matlock apologizes to Bitsy, saying she pretends to be Bitsy because she’s more likable. Matlock cries about not having any friends, saying Olympia was the first friend she’d made in decades.

Bitsy tells Matlock that Alfie (Aaron Harris) has a crush on Molly. Alfie asks Bitsy for advice on how to dress and if she’ll make a cupcake for her, with icing asking her to go to the dance with him. Matlock is happy that Alfie trusts Bitsy, just like Ellie did.

Matlock later proudly watches Alfie and his date go to the dance. Matlock then asks Bitsy if she’ll be Alfie’s guardian if anything happens to her and Edwin.

Jacobson Moore’s mole

The Redditor doesn’t respond, but, using a phishing trap, Edwin has learned that the Redditor still works at Jacobson Moore. There are 64 current employees who worked there then.

Using the same approach they did in the Slamm’d case, Matlock tells Edwin to look for any changes in the Wellbrexa evidence, as that could pinpoint what’s the crucial missing document.

Matlock, Edwin and Bitsy spend all night going through the evidence. They find the missing document, as it’s the only label change that doesn’t have a study attached.

Wellbrexa put a label on their drugs that stated, ‘Do not crush tablets or it leads to rapid release and absorption.’ Matlock and Edwin know people crushed the tablets, addictions climbed, and there was a spike in sales. Matlock says this wasn’t a warning label, it was a how to guide for how to get more high. That’s what the study must have said. That’s why Wellbrexa made it disappear.

Matlock contacts the Redditor with this information, attaching an emotional letter, hoping it will bring them out of hiding. Matlock tells the Redditor to meet her in the park at a certain time. They do. Jacobson Moore’s mole is Mrs Belvin.