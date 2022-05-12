Justin Timberlake shocks Candy viewers by making a guest appearance

The plot of Candy is fascinating enough to draw in viewers. It’s the story of a housewife in Texas who has an affair with her pregnant friend’s husband and then, perhaps not so coincidentally, the friend winds up dead. We mean, talk about drama. But then in episode 4, viewers were treated with a nice surprise. Justin Timberlake.

Justin Timberlake makes a guest appearance as Steven Deffibaugh, the Collin County investigator assigned to unearth the truth behind the killing of the pregnant woman. Not only did his character have the task of interviewing the victim’s husband, but Timberlake’s Deffibaugh also had to grill suspected murderer Candy Montgomery, played by Jessica Biel. Given the "Sexy Back" singer and Biel are husband and wife in real life, the onscreen interrogation was that much more interesting to watch.

If you’ve managed to stay off social media, avoid magazines and never expose yourself to anything remotely resembling pop culture, then allow us to be the first to tell you that Timberlake and Biel are married. In fact, this October will mark their 10-year anniversary. Speaking of anniversaries, we wonder if the musician appearing on a show that his wife stars in and produces counts as an early gift? After all, he stepped into the role being offered next to nothing in terms of compensation.

According to Entertainment Weekly , Timberlake was reading the Candy script and expressed to his wife that he had an interest in playing Steven Deffibaugh. Biel brushed him off stating, "we don't have any money left." The pop star was unphased by the money and was serious about playing the part. In fact, he would later say, "I don't care about getting paid. I just want you to pay for my wig and I want my prosthetic belly."

In other Candy-related news, viewers may be interested to know that another real spouse made an appearance in episode 4. Jason Ritter, who also surfaced as a cop on the police force, is the husband of Melanie Lynskey, who stars as the victim in this series, Betty Gore.

Be sure to catch up with episodes 1-4 of Candy on Hulu and stay tuned for the finale episode airing on Friday, May 13.