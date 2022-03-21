Riverdale fans are torn over the show's new supernatural twist

Audiences react to Riverdale's latest theme of supernatural elements, which affects multiple fan-favorite characters.

picture of Riverdale cast members in a red puff of smoke
After a hiatus that felt like forever, Riverdale is back after its big five-episode Rivervale event. 

However, that doesn't mean those supernatural themes are gone. In fact, they are stronger than they've ever been in the town with pep. Season five ended with an explosive finale (literally) when we discovered there was a bomb under Archie's bed. 

Luckily, Archie, Betty, and Jughead make it out alive despite the fact that the house is basically destroyed. How did they make it out? Well, that part is still a little unclear. Archie apparently shielded Betty with his body, but there’s no way that should’ve protected either of them. 

We did get an explanation of sorts throughout the episode, though it seemed to leave fans with more questions than answers. Archie and Betty have powers now; that’s right, like your favorite superhero. 

Apparently, Betty can see threatening auras while Archie is invulnerable and getting denser. Jughead, who was in the garage during the explosion, doesn’t seem to have gotten a superpower just yet, but has lost almost all of his hearing.

As if that wasn't supernatural enough, we also see a big cliffhanger with Cheryl, who apparently is now Abigail reincarnated. Considering we just finished a five-episode event that played with horror and supernatural elements, fans were understandably struggling with these character decisions. 

Fans had a lot to say about Abigail, especially when they realized she would be inhabiting Cheryl’s body:

As for the mysterious side effects that Archie and Betty are facing, fans had a lot of different thoughts. Some couldn’t help but joke about the situation, specifically Archie’s new abilities.

"Something is up because Archie doesn’t have a scratch on him and he’s always bleeding somewhere #riverdale," one fan tweeted. 

Another viewer said, “Archie fought a bear, and the #Riverdale writers thought what he needed was super strength??” 

Not all fans, though, were happy with more supernatural twists.

The one thing that seemed to really interest fans was Jughead’s new storyline and honestly, we’re pretty curious too. Though, it was definitely devastating to watch. 

New episodes of Riverdale air Sundays at 8 PM EST on The CW. You can also stream for free on The CW App.

