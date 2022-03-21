Riverdale fans are torn over the show's new supernatural twist

After a hiatus that felt like forever, Riverdale is back after its big five-episode Rivervale event.

However, that doesn't mean those supernatural themes are gone. In fact, they are stronger than they've ever been in the town with pep. Season five ended with an explosive finale (literally) when we discovered there was a bomb under Archie's bed.

Luckily, Archie, Betty, and Jughead make it out alive despite the fact that the house is basically destroyed. How did they make it out? Well, that part is still a little unclear. Archie apparently shielded Betty with his body, but there’s no way that should’ve protected either of them.

We did get an explanation of sorts throughout the episode, though it seemed to leave fans with more questions than answers. Archie and Betty have powers now; that’s right, like your favorite superhero.

Apparently, Betty can see threatening auras while Archie is invulnerable and getting denser. Jughead, who was in the garage during the explosion, doesn’t seem to have gotten a superpower just yet, but has lost almost all of his hearing.

As if that wasn't supernatural enough, we also see a big cliffhanger with Cheryl, who apparently is now Abigail reincarnated. Considering we just finished a five-episode event that played with horror and supernatural elements, fans were understandably struggling with these character decisions.

Fans had a lot to say about Abigail, especially when they realized she would be inhabiting Cheryl’s body:

abigail possessing cheryl next and the choni scenes i'm getting are going to be toni/abigail 😭😭March 21, 2022 See more

Lmao Abigail… such a menace 😆😈#Riverdale pic.twitter.com/PZOykhhogDMarch 21, 2022 See more

Nana Rose just double crossed Cheryl?!!! #RiverdaleMarch 21, 2022 See more

me trying to keep up with Abigail’s spirit #riverdale pic.twitter.com/VJ91KpRmLNMarch 21, 2022 See more

Now imagine Abigail strolling around in RiverDALE and seeing Toni and immediately losing her breath thinking of Thomasina 😭😭#Riverdale pic.twitter.com/JUakCNcvajMarch 21, 2022 See more

As for the mysterious side effects that Archie and Betty are facing, fans had a lot of different thoughts. Some couldn’t help but joke about the situation, specifically Archie’s new abilities.

"Something is up because Archie doesn’t have a scratch on him and he’s always bleeding somewhere #riverdale," one fan tweeted.

Something is up because Archie doesn’t have a scratch on him and he’s always bleeding somewhere #riverdaleMarch 21, 2022 See more

Another viewer said, “Archie fought a bear, and the #Riverdale writers thought what he needed was super strength??”

Archie fought a bear, and the #Riverdale writers thought what he needed was super strength??March 21, 2022 See more

this has so much potential #riverdale pic.twitter.com/eyExURIJOFMarch 21, 2022 See more

Yeah sure super healing and strength is normal #RiverdaleMarch 21, 2022 See more

Not all fans, though, were happy with more supernatural twists.

WHY MUST THEY INSIST ON BECOMING A SUPERNATURAL SHOW IT DOESN’T WORK HERE STOP IT IT’S NOT GOOD IT’S NOT FUN IT’S NOT OK #RiverdaleMarch 21, 2022 See more

The one thing that seemed to really interest fans was Jughead’s new storyline and honestly, we’re pretty curious too. Though, it was definitely devastating to watch.

tabitha genuinely cares about jughead and his wellbeing yeah i’m sobbing #riverdale pic.twitter.com/5SJu913fyzMarch 21, 2022 See more

is Archie trying to communicate with Jughead through notes? #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/5WL44auho6March 21, 2022 See more

JUGHEAD☹️☹️ IM GONNA SOBhow did betty and archie come out okay but not jug i literally hate it hereMarch 21, 2022 See more

no jughead :((((( i’m gonna cry for him this is so sadMarch 21, 2022 See more

New episodes of Riverdale air Sundays at 8 PM EST on The CW. You can also stream for free on The CW App.