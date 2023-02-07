How to watch The Reading starring Mo'Nique

Nearly 14 years after the release of Precious and a very public feud, Lee Daniels and Mo'Nique reunite as co-producers for the suspenseful film The Reading.

The movie follows the Academy Award-winning actress as she plays the role of an author who recently debuted a book discussing the horrific account of how she lost her family in a home invasion. In order to drum up press for her new book, she agrees to do a psychic reading with 19-year-old Sky Brown (Chasity Sereal) in the very house where the tragic murders occurred. Unfortunately, things go off the rails leaving all the players in this thriller in grave danger.

If that's enough to get you ready to see the Mo'Nique's latest venture into drama, here's how you can watch The Reading.

How to stream The Reading

The Reading premiered on BET Plus on February 2 in the US. Subscribers to the platform can simply utilize their membership to stream the film. In some good news for those that have yet to subscribe to BET Plus, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

Prime Video subscribers can also stream The Reading by adding BET Plus to their subscription for a fee. BET Plus is also available as an add-on channel with The Roku Channel, Apple TV and Sling TV.

Unfortunately, BET Plus isn't available in the UK, and as such, The Reading isn't streaming in the country.

How to watch The Reading on TV

As with most BET Plus original programming like The First Wives Club and The Ms. Pat Show, it’s expected that The Reading will make its way to the BET cable network. While we don't have a specific television release date, once that information becomes available to us, we'll pass along the update here.

What else to know about The Reading

The official synopsis of The Reading is described as the following:

"The film follows a recently widowed author, Emma Leeden (Mo'Nique Hicks), grieving the loss of her family during a violent home invasion. Emma has agreed to a staged psychic reading by 19-year-old Sky Brown to promote her new book Invasion, which details the horrific and traumatic attack she barely survived. Quickly, the staged reading takes an unexpected turn as they realize that Sky's spiritual connection is real and an evil emerges in a house they can't escape. The Reading will also mark the first project Hicks and Daniels have partnered on in over a decade."

The rest of The Reading cast includes Chastity Sereal, Denisha Hardeman, Ian Haywood, Charlene Brown, Lisa Alavi and Sara Alavi.

For her fans, Mo'Nique’s new role is a welomed return to film. The actress is currently enjoying success on the popular series BMF, and is teaming up again with Daniels for the film The Deliverance.

Watch the trailer for The Reading right here: