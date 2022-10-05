The Calling: release date, cast and everything we know about the David E. Kelley crime drama

David E. Kelley knows how to create highly entertaining TV crime dramas and looks to have another one in The Calling, a new Peacock original series. Not only that, as this new series is based on D.A. Mishani’s series of novels centered on Detective Avraham Avraham, this has the makings of a potential franchise for the streaming service.

Kelley has been behind shows like The Practice, Boston Legal, Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, Big Sky, and The Lincoln Lawyer; as well as some Disney Plus hits in Big Shot and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. For The Calling, he is teaming up with Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson, who in addition to serving as a producer is directing the first episode. Oh, and legendary composer Hans Zimmer is doing the soundtrack with Steve Mazzaro.

Intrigued? Here is everything that we know about The Calling.

The Calling premieres exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, November 10. It is not clear at this time how many episodes of The Calling are going to be made available on November 10 — be it all or an opening batch of two or three.

What we do know is that The Calling’s initial season is going to consist of eight 60 minute episodes.

What is The Calling plot?

The Calling is based on the first novel in D.A. Mishani’s series of books centered on Avraham Avraham, The Missing File (opens in new tab). In the original book, Avraham Avraham is a police inspector in Tel Aviv, but for this adaptation he is a New York Police Department detective (still named Avraham Avraham though).

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"The Calling tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down."

Who is in The Calling cast?

Karen Robinson, Michael Mosley, Juliana Canfield and Jeff Wilbusch in The Calling (Image credit: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)

Though the Avraham Avraham character is swapping out his Tel Aviv locale for the streets of New York, he's keeping some of those roots as Israeli-German actor Jeff Wilbusch is set to portray him in the series. Wilbusch may not yet be a household name, but he’s popped up in a number of well-regarded TV shows and TV movies in recent years, including Bad Banks, The Little Drummer Girl, Unorthodox and Oslo.

The rest of the principal cast includes Juliana Canfield as Janine Harris, Karen Robinson as Captain Kathleen Davies and Michael Mosley as Detective Earl Malzone. Canfield is known to fans of Succession as Jess Jordan; Robinson played Ronnie Lee on the fan-favorite comedy Schitt’s Creek; and Mosley was most recently seen in the miniseries The Girl from Plainview.

Additional cast members for The Calling include Tony Curran (Your Honor), Noel Fisher (Shameless), Stephanie Szostak (A Million Little Things), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession), Steven Pasquale (Bloodline), Mattea Conforti (Power), Charlie Besso (Fallout), Christopher Mann (The Right Stuff), Constance Zimmer (UnReal) and Chris Sullivan (This Is Us).

Is there a The Calling trailer?

Peacock has not released a trailer for The Calling as of yet. When when arrives we’ll add it here.

How to watch The Calling

The Calling is a Peacock original series, so US viewers wanting to watch it are going to need to subscribe to the streaming service (the free version doesn’t allow you to watch original programming). There are two versions of Peacock Premium available to sign up for, one ad-supported and one ad-free.

Peacock is available in the UK through Sky TV, however it is unclear at this time if The Calling is going to be available for UK viewers at the same time as it is being released in the US.