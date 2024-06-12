Presumed Innocent episode 1 recap: who killed Carolyn Polhemus?

Presumed Innocent episode 1, "Bases Loaded," begins with Rusty Sabitch (Jake Gyllenhaal) standing in a courtroom addressing a jury.

He's working as a prosecutor in the trial of James McDavid. Rusty tells the jury it's his job to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that McDavid committed the crime in question, while they're being entrusted with deciding McDavid's fate. Rusty insists he’ll live up to his duty and he asks the jury to rise up, too.

What else happens in Presumed Innocent episode 1, "Bases Loaded?" Read below to find out.

Carolyn's found

Rusty lives an idyllic life with his wife Barbara (Ruth Negga) and children Jaden (Chase Infiniti) and Kyle (Kingston Rum Southwick) in their huge house. That's interrupted when he gets a phone call telling him his number two, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve), has been murdered.

At Carolyn's house, District Attorney Raymond Horgan (Bill Camp) warns Rusty not to go inside. Rusty ignores his advice and finds Carolyn badly beaten and tied up.

At their office, Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard) insists he should take the case on who murdered Carolyn because Rusty was too close to her. Nico Della Guardia (O-T Fagbenle), who is running to replace Raymond as DA, agrees. But Raymond says it's Rusty's case, because he's the best lawyer for the job. When they're alone, Rusty and Raymond admit they're f****d.

Nico uses Carolyn

At home, Rusty watches Nico give a press conference where he not-so subtly lays out his own political aspirations to replace Raymond. At Carolyn's memorial, Raymond scolds Nico for his press conference comments. He's also surprised Rusty didn't know Carolyn had a kid, who lives with her ex-husband Dalton Caldwell (Matthew Alan).

Later, Raymond tells the press Carolyn made a lot of enemies as a prosecutor. In response, Nico says Raymond is not doing a good enough job making people feel safe, telling the people they have to vote Raymond out as DA in two weeks. Rusty even goes on the offensive against Nico, telling reporters he's trying to use Carolyn's death to his political advantage, stoking fear and using stalling tactics rather than having a plan of his own.

Who killed Carolyn?

Jake Gyllenhaal and Bill Camp in Presumed Innocent (Image credit: Apple TV)

Rusty tells Raymond he thinks the same person who murdered Bunny Davis killed Carolyn, as Carolyn was tied up in the exact same way as Davis. Raymond is surprised as they already convicted Liam Reynolds (Mark Harelik) for the Davis murder, but Rusty says he and Carolyn worked the case against Reynolds and he suggests maybe they convicted the wrong guy. Raymond seems unconvinced.

Tommy tells Nico about Rusty's theory on the two murders. Nico doesn't understand, as Reynolds is in prison. He also reminds Tommy that this isn't their case. Tommy responds, "Not yet."

Detective Alana Rodriguez (Nana Mensah) also doesn't believe Reynolds did it. Rusty says it's plausible Reynolds convinced someone on the outside to do it in the same fashion. She points out the differences in how they were murdered, adding that Carolyn was bludgeoned with a fire poker, which is still missing. If found, they could match the wounds. Rodriguez says this proves the crime happened in an instant. Rusty still argues it was thought-out; Rodriguez counters tying Carolyn up was, not the murder itself.

Rusty interviews Reynolds, who is serving a life sentence. He admits the crime sounds like one he'd do and enjoy. He's glad Carolyn is dead as she ruined his life. Despite pressing from Rusty, he refuses to say anything. In a flashback, we see Reynolds being found guilty, and him trying to attack Carolyn and Rusty as he screams he never forgets faces and being f***ed over.

Rusty visits Dalton. Carolyn divorced him nine years ago and barely kept in touch. Dalton says the police are already satisfied he didn't kill Carolyn, but adds he knows Rusty and Carolyn were very close.

Rusty appears to be getting overwhelmed with the investigation. He holds a meeting with the rest of the office. While he tries to give a speech, Tommy interrupts and asks for an update. Rusty says evidence suggests Carolyn knew her killer, as there was no struggle to get inside, but that's it. A frustrated Tommy calls Rusty incompetent. Rusty calls Tommy a d**k. When it's just the two of them, Rusty confronts Tommy, pushing him to take him on.

Barbara knows

Barbara is upset to discover Rusty is personally handling Carolyn's case. She asks what will happen if it's revealed Rusty and Carolyn were romantically involved. Rusty says their relationship was over a long time ago.

But Barbara is worried because she knows Rusty will disappear into this case, reminding him that their marriage barely survived his affair with Carolyn. The reason she stayed with him is because they have a family and she still loves him.

Barbara says both of them must fight to save what they have built, then demands Rusty stops loving Carolyn.

Rusty becomes the prime suspect

Nico beats Raymond and becomes the new District Attorney

The next morning, Raymond and Rusty hold a private meeting with Nico and Tommy. Tommy becomes chief deputy prosecutor and inherits Rusty's case list. Tommy has already begun his own investigation into Carolyn's death, find Rusty's fingerprints all over her apartment and an abnormal amount of calls between the pair.

Tommy eventually asks if Rusty and Carolyn were romantically involved. Rusty says it's not relevant. Even Raymond can't help but ask Rusty, "Are you s***ing me?," at that one. Tommy says Rusty has deliberately sabotaged the case, adding Carolyn was pregnant when she was murdered. Rusty didn't know. The episode ends with Tommy asking a clearly startled Rusty if he has any idea who the father might be.

New episodes of Presumed Innocent release Wednesdays exclusively on Apple TV Plus.