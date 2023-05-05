The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 6 recap: Midge and Susie's big breakup

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 episode 6, “The Testi-Roastial.”

We finally find out what caused the massive rift between Susie and Midge. It's 1985 and Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is performing. She talks about her worst breakup, which was with a woman, a friendship that had lasted longer than all her marriages combined. Even though the jokes are funny it's clear she's talking about Susie (Alex Borstein), and that there's a lot of pain there.

Things fast forward to 1990. A serious looking woman with a '90s angled bob is making sure that the main hall at the legendary Friars Club in NYC is ready for an event. It's a "testi-roastial" for Susie; a chance for her colleagues to make fun of her and show how much they admire her.

There are two actors in the roast that Gilmore Girls fans will instantly recognize. Sean Gunn, who played Kirk in Gilmore Girls, is the emcee of the event named Stuart Jones. And the first speaker is played by Danny Strong, who was Paris' boyfriend Doyle. Susie's frenemy Mike Carr (Jason Ralph) is also there, as we learn that the two have become begrudgingly good friends.

Scenes of the actual roast are intercut with scenes of the men gathered around drinking and smoking after the event telling the real stories of the events they talked about during the roast. Even without the embellishment and veneer used to put a dramatic edge on the stories it's clear that Susie has had a long and extraordinary career.

They talk about her Triple Crown Day — when she was at a country club and managed to get a movie funded and greenlit (Best Picture winner The French Connection), a new TV show deal at CBS and convinced an executive from A&M Records to make an album that a couple of British playwrights wanted to make to promote their new show (Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar).

Mike revealed it was Susie who got George (Peter Friedman) fired from The Gordon Ford Show. Susie wanted Midge on that show, which wasn't going to happen when George was there. So, Susie snooped in his office and found out he was the one slowing down negotiations on a network deal for Gordon. After she let Gordon know that was it for George.

The men also talked about how in 1961 Susie leaned into her association with the mob and used them as her muscle when her usual badgering techniques didn't work. There were several references to Midge, but everyone knew better than to mention her in front of Susie. Whatever caused that rift it was still fresh in 1990.

But they eventually talk about the mysterious breakup of Susie and Midge. After what happened at the tradeshow with Nicky (John Scruti) and Frank (Erik Palladino), Joel (Michael Zegen) knew Susie had put Midge in a bad position with the mob. Joel discovered that for every $100 Midge made Susie got $15 but the mob got $30. And it would be like that forever. There was no way out for Midge.

Until Joel made a huge sacrifice for Midge. He went to Nicky and Frank and made his own deal with them. Joel agreed to work for them opening nightclubs and expanding their operation if they let Midge go free and clear. They took his deal.

Another story the men talked about was Midge's almost wedding in Hawaii in 1973. She was going to marry Phillip Roth, but decided at the last minute she couldn't go through with it. As her most trusted friend Susie broke the news to Phillip and all the guests. They talked about the respect and love that Susie had for Midge, which makes the break up even more of a gut-punch.

Which brings us back to 1985. Joel, Midge, Ethan (Ben Rosenfield), Chava (Yael Chanukov), and their baby are in services at the synagogue when the FBI burst in to arrest Joel. He gives a letter to Midge and tells her it explains everything. And boy, does it ever. The letter reveals to Midge what Joel did for her and of the illegal activities he's done as a result to keep her clean. Midge is furious and devastated.

Midge summons Susie to the synagogue, lashing out at Susie for betraying her and for letting Joel trade himself for her. Susie tries to defend herself, but Midge knows the score now. Midge asks Susie if the mob still owns her and figures out that the reason Susie has been booking her in casinos is to pay off Susie's gambling debts. Midge tells Susie her team is going to audit Susie's books and that they're done. It's a vicious fight with deeply hurt feelings on both sides. The two don't speak for years.

Back at the testi-roastial, just as the night is about to end, there's one more testimonial to Susie — a video tribute from Midge. Everyone holds their breath for a moment, unsure of which way the video is going to go. But Midge gives an authentic and heartfelt tribute to Susie for making Midge a star. She thanks Susie and talks about some of their early adventures and mishaps, admitting she is feeling nostalgic these days, which brings Susie to tears. Midge asks Susie if she will meet up with Midge the next time she's in town. She closes the video by telling Susie, "Tits up, old friend." Susie mutters, "Tits up." We can’t wait to see how their reunion plays out.

New episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 premiere every Friday on Prime Video.