American Fiction — release date, plot, cast and everything we know about the film

Serving as a viewing option for moviegoers this Thanksgiving in the US is the new comedy American Fiction. The movie brings together stars Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross and an all-star cast as they tell the story of a fed-up author who abandons his usual writing prompts to create what’s stereotypical and selling. When he finds more success creating the latter, he’s left to think about the creativity that’s true to him and that which can make him a lot of money.

Here’s what else you should know about American Fiction.

American Fiction is premiering exclusively in theaters in the US. The film gets a limited theater run on Friday, November 3. The movie becomes available nationwide on Friday, November 17, days before Thanksgiving.

At this time, we don’t have an official release date for the film in the UK. As that information becomes available to us, we’ll pass along the update.

American Fiction cast

As previously mentioned, the American Fiction cast is led by Jeffrey Wright. The actor won an Emmy for his part in Angels in America. He’s also starred in other projects like The Hunger Games franchise, Confirmation, Boardwalk Empire and more recently, The Batman and Asteroid City. Wright is also slated to appear in the highly anticipated Rustin.

Joining Wright in the film are powerhouses Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae. Ross has plenty of experience in the world of sitcoms having starred in Girlfriends and Black-ish, but has big screen credits to her name such as The High Note and will star in Candy Cane Lane due out later this year. Rae shot to superstardom with her hit series Insecure and was recently in the blockbuster hit Barbie.

Helping to round out the cast are Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), John Ortiz (Promised Land), Erika Alexander (Living Single), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Adam Brody (Fleishman Is in Trouble) and Keith David (Greenleaf).

American Fiction plot

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction (Image credit: MGM Studios)

Here is a synopsis of American Fiction as described by its Toronto International Film Festival webpage:

"Starring Jeffrey Wright in one of his most beautifully nuanced performances, American Fiction is both a wickedly smart satire about the commodification of marginalized voices and a bittersweet portrait of an artist forced to re-examine the terms of his integrity.

"Thelonious ‘Monk’ Ellison (Wright) is a respected author and professor of English literature. But his impatience with his students’ cultural sensitivities is threatening his academic standing, while his latest novel is failing to attract publishers; they claim Monk’s writing ‘isn’t Black enough.’ He travels to his hometown of Boston to participate in a literary festival where all eyes are on the first-time author of a bestseller titled We’s Lives In Da Ghetto, a book Monk dismisses as pandering to readers seeking stereotypical stories of Black misery. Meanwhile, Monk’s family experiences tragedy, and his ailing mother requires a level of care neither he nor his trainwreck of a brother (Sterling K. Brown) can afford.

"One night, in a fit of spite, Monk concocts a pseudonymous novel embodying every Black cliché he can imagine. His agent submits it to a major publisher who immediately offers the biggest advance Monk’s ever seen. As the novel is rushed to the printers and Hollywood comes courting, Monk must reckon with a monster of his own making."

The script was penned by Cord Jefferson.

American Fiction trailer

We’re still waiting for an official trailer for the film to be released. Once one becomes available, we’ll place it here.

American Fiction director

Cord Jefferson pulled double duties in regards to American Fiction as he was both the writer and director. This serves as his first time directing a full-length feature film. On an interesting note, Jefferson won an Emmy for his writing on Watchmen.