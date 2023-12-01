Godzilla is one of the most iconic movie monsters around, and he is back with a brand new movie, Godzilla Minus One. Hailing from Japan, the movie has earned massive praise from critics and fans alike, so if you want to know how you can watch Godzilla Minus One to see what all the fuss is about, we've got you covered.

Just to be clear, this Godzilla movie has no connection to the Godzilla that is in the Apple TV Plus series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Godzilla vs Kong and those series of movies. Instead, the movie comes from Japanese studio Toho and offers an updated take on the discovery of Godzilla.

Read on to get all the details on how to watch Godzilla Minus One, including if it is streaming or not.

How to watch Godzilla Minus One in movie theaters

Godzilla Minus One is now playing exclusively in US movie theaters; it has plans to release in the UK on December 15. This follows the movie's original release in Japan on November 3.

To find out when and where Godzilla Minus One is playing on the big screen near you, check out the movie's official website or search Fandango, which will give you all of the locations where the movie is playing and allow you to purchase tickets directly online. Godzilla Minus One is playing in IMAX and other enhanced formats in select locations.

Another way to get showtime information plus possibly save some money on a trip to the movie is with a movie theater subscription or membership program. These offerings, from both US and UK movie theater chains, allow movie fans to get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of movies, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Godzilla Minus One streaming?

No, right now Godzilla Minus One is only playing in movie theaters, so there is no way to watch it at home, be it through a streaming platform or digital on-demand.

We fully expect the movie to become available on streaming and/or digital on-demand, but don't have any info on when or where that is going to be. When we do have information, we'll share it here.

What else you need to know about Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One takes place in post World War 2 Japan and sees the Japanese people have to contend with the radioactive kaiju for the first time. The movie is directed and written by Takashi Yamazaki and stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando and Kuranosuke Sasaki.

The movie has earned a 97% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics (98% from audiences) as of publication, with many proclaiming it the best Godzilla movie of all time.

Take a look at the Godzilla Minus One trailer for yourself right here: