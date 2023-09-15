May December: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Natalie Portman movie

After a successful run on the festival circuit, May December was picked up by Netflix. The Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore romantic drama will have a brief theatrical run before hitting the streaming platform.

Here's everything we know about May December.

May December will debut in theaters for a brief period in November before launching on Netflix on December 1. We don't have the theatrical release date yet, but we'll add it in as soon as it's available.

May December plot

Here's the official synopsis of May December from Netflix: "Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past."

May December cast

Natalie Portman won an Academy Award for her performance in 2010's Black Swan. Portman has enjoyed a career that has spanned multiverses and galaxies far, far away with roles in both the Marvel and Star Wars universes, along with dramas and comedies closer to home with V for Vendetta, Closer, Mars Attacks!, No Strings Attached and I'm Still Here.

Fellow Academy Award winner Julianne Moore took home her trophy in 2015 for her role in Still Alice. Some of her most lauded performances include her roles in The Hours, The End of the Affair, Boogie Nights, Game Change and The Kids Are All Right.

Here is a more complete picture of the cast.

Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry

Julianne Moore as Gracie Atherton-Yoo

Cory Michael Smith (Gotham) as Georgie Atherton

D.W. Moffett (Stealing Beauty) as Tom Atherton

Charles Melton (Riverdale) as Joe

Piper Curda (Rule the Mix) as Honor Atherton-Yoo

May December trailer

Netflix released a teaser for May December that really serves up a heaping serving of suspense and drama. Take a look:

How to watch May December

After its run in theaters in November, May December will be available to stream on Netflix.

You'll need a subscription to watch the movie on Netflix and you can check out several subscription options below.

May December director

Todd Haynes directed May December from a script by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik. Some of Haynes' other movies of note include The Velvet Underground, Six by Sondheim, Wonderstruck, I'm Not There and Far from Heaven.