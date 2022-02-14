Oscars 2022 ceremony details revealed: hosts and fan vote

Last week the 2022 Oscar nominations were announced and now details about the actual Oscars ceremony are being revealed, including who will be hosting and an exciting way for movie fans to be a part of the evening.

First reported by Variety and then separately confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, this year's Oscars are slated to be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. Neither ABC, which broadcasts the Oscars, nor any of the three comedians have commented on the reports, and the official announcement for who will be the Oscars host(s) is going to be shared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Hall is best known for starring in comedies like Girls Trip and the Scary Movie franchise. Schumer’s previous credits include her Comedy Central sketch show Inside Amy Schumer (for which she won an Emmy) and movies like Trainwreck. Sykes, meanwhile, is a stand-up comedy legend and Emmy winner who has worked on The Chris Rock Show, guest starred on Black-ish and more.

Previous reports had suggested that the Oscars could feature multiple hosts, and rumors have been circulating around the likes of Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez; Tom Holland; Dwayne Johnson; Kevin Hart and others.

The news regarding Hall, Schumer and Sykes as the potential hosts for the Oscars wasn’t the only thing about the ceremony to break. For the first time, the general movie fan will be able to participate in the ceremony themselves, voting on their favorite movie and movie moment of the year.

From Feb. 14 to March 3, movie fans can vote on what their favorite movie of 2021 was and have it recognized during the Oscars ceremony, whether it was nominated or not. Votes can be submitted either on the Oscars website or through Twitter using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite. Three individuals that vote in the Oscars Fan Favorite will also win the prize of getting flown out to Los Angeles to present an award at the 2023 Oscars.

Fans can also vote on their favorite movie moment from the last year again through the Oscars website or on Twitter with the hashtag #OscarsCheerMoment, with winning moments also to be featured during the ABC broadcast.

The 2022 Oscars will take place on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If you want to catch up with any of the Oscar nominees before voting for your favorite movie of 2021, here’s how to watch the Best Picture nominees from this year.