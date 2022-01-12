Tom Holland reportedly in talks to host the Oscars

Tom Holland may follow in the footsteps of Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres as the next Oscars host...

Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) has reportedly been in talks to host the Oscars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 25-year-old Marvel star expressed an interest in hosting the Oscars during a THR interview alongside Kevin Feige, Tim Roth, and producer Amy Pascal about the tremendous success of his third solo outing as Spider-Man.

Initially, Holland said he was too busy around the time of the ceremony with the press tour for Uncharted and shooting for Apple TV+'s new show, The Crowded Room, in March.

However, THR said Holland contacted them shortly after their chat ended, saying: "I just wanted to quickly backtrack on what I said. You asking me about the Oscars — you’re the first person to bring that up — and I’m sitting here going, ‘Of course I would host the ****ing Oscars!’

"I just went to the bathroom and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘What kind of ****ing idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars?’ So yeah, if they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it”, Holland added.

Following that interview, THR revealed the Academy had contacted Holland to explore the possibility of him hosting the ceremony.

This year's Oscars ceremony (scheduled to air on ABC on March 27) will be the first to have a host since 2018.

During the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour on Tuesday (Jan. 11) morning, Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, revealed that the 94th Academy Awards ceremony would return with a host.

The ceremony last had a host in 2018, where the event was led by American TV host, Jimmy Kimmel. Kevin Hart was announced as the host for the 2019 Academy Awards, but he withdrew from hosting just days later amid controversy.

Unfortunately, Erwich did not reveal who would be on hosting duties for this year's ceremony, so Tom Holland's involvement remains unconfirmed. He joked "It might be me", before turning instead to praise his Oscars executive producer, Will Packer.

"Will really has his pulse on popular culture and entertainment", he said, "I know he has a lot in store and we'll have more details to share soon."

This year's Oscar nominees will be revealed on Feb. 8, with the 94th Academy Awards ceremony taking place on March 27.