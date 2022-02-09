How to watch the Oscar Best Picture nominees wherever you are

The 2022 Oscar Best Picture nominees were revealed in a virtual webcast by Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — along with the full slate of Oscar nominations.

This year’s ten Best Picture nominees hoping to hear their name called at the Oscars on March 27, are Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

Now that the Best Picture field is set, how many of the movies have you seen?

If you're an "Oscars completist"* like us (*must watch every film before the ceremony), you probably want to know how you can watch the Best Picture nominees that are on (or are being added to) your must-watch list. So, we've done the research (so you don't have to) on how to watch the 2022 Oscar Best Picture nominees wherever you are:

Belfast

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Actress (Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench) and Best Original Screenplay. The movie, which is based on Branagh’s own life growing up in Belfast during The Troubles in the late 1960s, has been dubbed by critics as an uplifting and powerful tale.

Where to watch Belfast now:

USA: Belfast is playing in select movie theaters and is available for digital purchase through platforms like Google Play and Prime Video. It is due to be released on 4K/Blu-ray/DVD on March 1.

Belfast is playing in select movie theaters and is available for digital purchase through platforms like Google Play and Prime Video. It is due to be released on 4K/Blu-ray/DVD on March 1. UK: Belfast is playing in movie theaters on wide release

CODA

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sundance Institute.)

Having premiered all the way back at Sundance 2021, CODA is a crowd-pleasing movie about the only hearing child of a predominantly deaf family (CODA stands for Child of Deaf Adults) who deals with her dream of attending music school and her family’s need to help out in their family business. CODA was nominated for three Oscars (Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay).

Where to watch CODA now:

USA: CODA is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus. You'll need to subscribe to the service ($4.99 per month) although a free trial is available.

CODA is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus. You'll need to subscribe to the service ($4.99 per month) although a free trial is available. UK: CODA is streaming exclusively on Apple TV Plus. You'll need to be a subscriber (£4.99 per month) although a 7-day free trial is available.

Don’t Look Up

(Image credit: Netflix)

The star-studded (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and many more) Don’t Look Up is a satirical look at what would happen if a meteor capable of destroying all life on Earth was discovered. The movie earned four Oscar nominations in total, highlighted by Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Where to watch Don’t Look Up now:

As it's a Netflix movie it is available exclusively on the streaming service.

Drive My Car

(Image credit: Sideshow/Janus Films)

Hailing from Japan, Drive My Car struck a chord with the Oscars, earning four nominations - Best Picture, Best Director (Ryusuke Hamaguchi), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best International Film. The movie follows a renowned actor/director who is hired to perform a play in Hiroshima, where he begins to face the haunting mysteries his late wife left behind.

Where to watch Drive My Car now:

USA: Drive My Car is playing in theaters on wide release.

Drive My Car is playing in theaters on wide release. UK: Drive My Car is available to watch in movie theaters but is also streaming on BFI Player and Curzon Home Cinema.

Dune

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune scored 10 Oscar nominations, dominating the craft categories while also getting recognized for Best Adapted Screenplay and, of course, Best Picture. Based on Frank Herbert’s novel, Dune (part one) follows Paul Atreides, the son of a noble family tasked with overseeing a planet that is the home of the most valuable resource in the universe.

Where to watch Dune now:

USA + UK: Dune is playing in select movie theaters and is available to rent through platforms like Google Play, Prime Video and YouTube. It is also available to own on 4K/Blu-Ray/DVD.

King Richard

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

King Richard, starring Will Smith as the driven father to tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, earned six Oscar nominations, with Smith (Best Actor), Aunjanue Ellis (Best Supporting Actress), the script (Best Original Screenplay) and Beyonce’s song “Be Alive” (Best Original Song) among its haul alongside Best Picture.

Where to watch King Richard now:

USA + UK: King Richard is playing in select movie theaters and is available to rent or buy through platforms like Google Play, Prime Video and YouTube. It is not currently available for streaming.

Licorice Pizza

(Image credit: MGM)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ode to the San Fernando Valley of his youth snagged three Oscar nominations, with Licorice Pizza being recognized for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Where to watch Licorice Pizza now:

USA + UK: Licorice Pizza is still playing in movie theaters and is not currently available for streaming.

Nightmare Alley

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

From Oscar-winner Guillermo Del Toro, the director’s latest movie, Nightmare Alley, received four Oscar nominations, as it tells the story of an ambitious carney (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people who teams up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) that may be even more dangerous than he is.

Where to watch Nightmare Alley now:

USA: Nightmare Alley is still playing in theaters on wide release. (in fact, there's a black-and-white version of the movie playing in select theaters, as well). It is also available to stream on both HBO Max and Hulu.

Nightmare Alley is still playing in theaters on wide release. (in fact, there's a black-and-white version of the movie playing in select theaters, as well). It is also available to stream on both HBO Max and Hulu. UK: Nightmare Alley is still playing in theaters on wide release.

The Power of the Dog

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, was the most nominated movie at this year’s Oscars, landing 12 in total, including for Picture, Director and acting nods for its four stars (Cumberbatch, Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee).

This western drama is centered around Cumberbatch’s intimidating rancher Phil Burbank, who attempts to torment his brother’s new wife and stepson.

Where to watch The Power of the Dog now: As it's a Netflix movie it is available exclusively on the streaming service.

West Side Story

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Oscars clearly love West Side Story. After the 1961 original musical won Best Picture, Steven Spielberg’s fantastic update to the classic story of Tony and Maria and the Jets and the Sharks landed seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose).

Where to watch West Side Story now: on the big screen is still the only option for U.S. and U.K. audiences, as the movie remains in select theaters. We do know, however, when West Side Story will come to streaming, as the musical has been given a March 2 launch date on Disney Plus in the U.S., U.K. and most international markets.