Kim Kardashian cries after Kanye rescues her sex tape on The Kardashians

The bulk of this week's The Kardashians was spent behind-the-scenes at Kim Kardashian's episode of Saturday Night Live, a successful hosting job that had everyone from Chris Rock to friend Amy Schumer singing her comedic praises. But one bit of backstage access drew tears, not laughs.

Momager Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian were hanging out in a New York City hotel room hours before they had to go down to the studio for SNL when they got a call from a family friend saying: "Kim Kardashian West is requesting you to come into her room ASAP. You and Khlo."

"Can we bring cameras?" Kris asked. "Yeah, bring the cameras," Kim responds.

"When she calls and asks me to come to her room, which is right down the hall, instead of running to my room like she would normally do, I can tell something is about to go down," Kris said in a confessional.

They arrived at Kim's hotel room to find her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West: "Wait, did you just get here? I thought you were already here?" Kris greeted her former son-in-law.



"I had to go to L.A. and come back. So, I just traveled to get somethin' for Kim," West responded.

"You went all the way to L.A. to get something for Kim? You are somethin' else. What did you get?"

"Well, that's what she wants to show you."

In a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kim had come across an advertisement on Roblox for unseen footage of her infamous sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray-J, an issue she was increasingly worried about in the days leading up to her SNL appearance.

It looks like she had no real cause for worry. With family and friends gathered, a tearful Kim opened a suitcase that Kanye brought her and explained: "He got me all of the sex tape back. And he flew home and he got the computer. It was on a hard drive. And he met up with Ray-J at the airport and got it all back for me."

"I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids," Kim said in a confessional. "I want to shield them from as much as I can. And if I had the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me and I'm so emotional because of it. And it just means a lot to me."

Kris, Khloé and the rest of the group were all moved by the grand gesture.

"Thank you for Kanye and for the unbelievable way he does things, and the ability to get something done," Kris said to the group. "And probably a big, fat, huge check, so we're all very grateful."

Of the actual tape, its contents were G-rated, said Kim: "I watched it. It was just footage of [Ray-J and me] at a restaurant, at a nightclub. Nothing sexual, nothing weird. And so now I can take a depth breath and not worry about this right before SNL, right before the bar [exam], right before everything."

[The Kardashians is on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Kim Kardashian cries — and fans follow suit — after Kanye's gesture:

It wasn't just the Kardashian women who were in tears over Kanye's rescue mission. Fans were also in their feelings about the famous exes.

Y'all Kanye frfr gave her the computer and hard drive that had the rest of her sextape...wow #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/bEUqJww092April 28, 2022 See more

Aww that was the sweetest thing Kanye did for Kim 🥰…I wonder what he said to Ray J 🤔 #TheKardashiansApril 29, 2022 See more

What Kanye did for Kim is touching #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/pLBpfMGoLzApril 29, 2022 See more

I must say that in this chapter, the sweetest is Kayne!😙 besides travis's proposal, obviously#TheKardashians #TheKardashiansHulu #kanye https://t.co/DXGOREhd8VApril 28, 2022 See more

Lmaooo why is Kim so dramatic 😂😂😂😂 she called everyone in her room Jus to show them what Kanye bought her 😭😭😭 #TheKardashiansApril 28, 2022 See more

Kanye got that real love for Kim❤️#thekardashiansApril 28, 2022 See more

Nahh Kanye was dope for getting all that footage back #TheKardashiansApril 28, 2022 See more

#TheKardashians I just Kanye and Kim back. This episode shows they are meant for each other. Love the praying together thing. pic.twitter.com/bFwNCdosgrApril 28, 2022 See more

