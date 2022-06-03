The Kardashians spills how Kim and Pete actually got together after SNL

Producers have been taunting and teasing all season long, but we finally have those Kim and Pete hook-up details, straight from the source. In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim K finally spills the behind-the-scenes tea of how the celebrity couple (Kete? Pim?) actually got together, after some pointed, probing questions from sisters Kourtney and Khloé.

"So this is how it went down with Pete," Kim Kardashian began in a confessional. "So I did SNL and then we kissed in a scene. It was just a vibe and I was like, 'Oh sh*t, maybe I just need to try something different?'"

But at first, Pete Davidson was playing a bit hard to get, according to Kardashian. "Pete does not come to my afterparty. Everyone was at my afterparty. [He] does not give me the time of day," Kim continues.



So, the SKIMS creator took matters into her own hands, especially after hearing rumors about Pete's considerable, ahem, talent.

"A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like, 'Hey do you have Pete's number?' And they were like, 'Yeah!' And I text him. I wasn't even thinking, 'Oh my god, I'm going to be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking like, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there... I was just basically DTF." (DTF, of course, means "down to f***.")

Discussing her budding relationship with the departing Saturday Night Live star with her sisters, Kim said: "It's obviously fun and funny but it's not even like... everyone thinks it's like a hysterical comedy show at all times. I'm like, no, it's normal."

She called her new beau "literally the best human being I ever met."

"People always say, 'He's so funny' and it has to do with how funny he is, but that's like fourth on my list," Kim said in a talking head. "[He] always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He's really, really thoughtful and humble and genuine. The perfect word to describe Pete is genuine."

The reality star also reveals that the duo could have actually started dating earlier, had a famous friend not interfered. Davidson had apparently asked mutual friend Megan Fox for Kardashian's number months prior to their meeting, but the actress shut that idea down real quick, texting the comedian: "Dude, you have a better shot of me and [fiancé Machine Gun Kelly] getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number."

Regardless, Kardashian seems happy that they started dating when they did. "I feel like I'm in a really good place... It just feels like I'm embarking on this new journey. This is like the year about me and to do what I want and what makes me happy," she said in a confessional.

Plus, Kardashian suggestively said, "When I turned 40, everyone said it's the best sex of your life and so far..."

What does the Kardashian clan have to say about the whole thing? "[Kim's] so much nicer now. Thank you, Pete!" Kourtney jokes.

