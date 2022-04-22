When did Travis propose to Kourtney? The Kardashians episode 2 shows which sister knew about the engagement first

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's whirlwind romance has dominated headlines thanks to their PDA-heavy antics, but fans got to see the sweeter side of the power couple during episode two of The Kardashians.

Throughout the episode, the famous twosome is seen dealing with fertility issues as they plan to expand their family and hunting for a house to shelter them and their brood, including the children Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick. However, the juiciest bit of "taking things to the next level" in their relationship happens at the tail-end of the episode.

While mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian arrive in New York to support Kim on her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Kris says that she wants to talk to Khloé in private, dramatically asking their private driver to leave the vehicle and close the trunk so that no one can overhear their conversation.

"When my mom wants the driver out of the car to have a private conversation, there's normally only a handful of things that play through my head: Did somebody f*ck up? Is somebody pregnant? Is there a crisis?" Khloé worries in a confessional.

Kris then Facetimes Travis, telling him: "I think we secured the date you wanted. And I thought maybe you could tell Khloé why you maybe want us all to be available next weekend."

Quickly catching on to what's happening, Khloé says, "Don't even do this to me, my heart is racing," as Barker details his plans to propose to her sister Kourtney.

"The 17th is the first day we ever hung out, like I told your mom I've been madly in love with Kourtney forever, I believe she's my soul mate, and I would like to propose to her on the day I was first with her," the Blink-182 drummer announces.

"Oh my God, I'm literally crying," Khloé says upon hearing the news. "Kourt is gonna be so happy. I do not cry and I'm crying cause I'm happy and that's really f***ing weird for me."

"I don't think I cried when I got engaged!" she jokes during a confessional.

Kris fills her in that Travis bought a ring at Lorraine Schwartz and plans to propose to Kourtney the following weekend in Santa Barbara, California. "I love you guys and I love Kourtney. I've never felt better or more sure of anything in my life,' Travis tells them.

"To have this secret now between me and Khloé and Travis is really special because we're so excited," Kris says in her confessional. "One of the biggest things in her life is about to happen and Kourtney has no idea."

[The Kardashians is on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. Here's more information on how to watch The Kardashians online.]

Fans "tear up" about Travis's proposal plans:

It looks like tears were flowing both onscreen and off when Travis announced his plans to propose to Kourtney, if these emotional social-media fan reactions are anything to go by:

I love how Travis is such a sweet soul 🥹🥰 when he was talking to Kris & Khloe about the engagement I was in tears @khloekardashian @KrisJenner @kourtneykardash @KimKardashian @travisbarker #TheKardashiansApril 21, 2022 See more

That last scene where Travis is talking about the proposal with Khloe and Kris was so beautiful 😍#TheKardashiansApril 21, 2022 See more

I was 5 to tears during that call between Travis, Kris and Khloe! Kourtney deserves this so much! 🥺#TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/FOLmIudLLDApril 21, 2022 See more

Not me crying when Travis was telling Khloe how much he loves Kourtney. Goodbye.April 21, 2022 See more

Literally crying when Travis tells Khloe he’s proposing to kourtney 😂😭 I love them so much #TheKardashiansApril 21, 2022 See more

Honestly seeing Travis call Kris & Khloe to tell them he wants to propose to kourtney …. I teared up lmaoApril 21, 2022 See more

I hate being emotional… I’m literally crying at Travis telling Khloe that he’s proposing to Kourt on the day they met 😭😭😭April 21, 2022 See more

not @ me crying like a baby while watching Travis telling khloé and Kris he wants to propose to Kourtney 😭😭😭 they’re so cute pls #TheKardashiansApril 21, 2022 See more

crying @ #kardashians watching travis tell kris & khloe hes gonna propose! & chuckling a lil @ them saying she nvr wanted 2 get married & she does wiv him… mayb those young pups at work had a point 😂 but im still not the marrying kind 🤭April 21, 2022 See more

Watched The Kardashians episode 2 and I cried twice🥺 When Mario was crying talking to Kim and when Travis was telling Khloe he wants to propose to Kourtney. Khloe’s reaction made me shed a little tear🥺April 21, 2022 See more

not me tearing up watching travis tell kris & khloe that he wants to propose to kourtney 🥲April 21, 2022 See more

Travis Barker gives me chills when telling Kris and Khloe he’s gonna propose to Kourt 💍💍💍💍 #TheKardashiansApril 21, 2022 See more

Why am I crying at Travis telling Khloe that he is proposing to Kourtney??? #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/0nuJa32tqmApril 21, 2022 See more

watched the new episode of the kardashians rn and lost my shit crying when travis called kris/khloe letting them know his love for kourtney… i am down badApril 21, 2022 See more