When did Travis propose to Kourtney? The Kardashians episode 2 shows which sister knew about the engagement first

The Kardashians lets fans in on who knew about Travis Barker's plans to propose to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's whirlwind romance has dominated headlines thanks to their PDA-heavy antics, but fans got to see the sweeter side of the power couple during episode two of The Kardashians

Throughout the episode, the famous twosome is seen dealing with fertility issues as they plan to expand their family and hunting for a house to shelter them and their brood, including the children Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick. However, the juiciest bit of "taking things to the next level" in their relationship happens at the tail-end of the episode. 

While mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian arrive in New York to support Kim on her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Kris says that she wants to talk to Khloé in private, dramatically asking their private driver to leave the vehicle and close the trunk so that no one can overhear their conversation. 

"When my mom wants the driver out of the car to have a private conversation, there's normally only a handful of things that play through my head: Did somebody f*ck up? Is somebody pregnant? Is there a crisis?" Khloé worries in a confessional. 

Kris then Facetimes Travis, telling him: "I think we secured the date you wanted. And I thought maybe you could tell Khloé why you maybe want us all to be available next weekend." 

Quickly catching on to what's happening, Khloé says, "Don't even do this to me, my heart is racing," as Barker details his plans to propose to her sister Kourtney. 

"The 17th is the first day we ever hung out, like I told your mom I've been madly in love with Kourtney forever, I believe she's my soul mate, and I would like to propose to her on the day I was first with her," the Blink-182 drummer announces. 

"Oh my God, I'm literally crying," Khloé says upon hearing the news. "Kourt is gonna be so happy. I do not cry and I'm crying cause I'm happy and that's really f***ing weird for me."

"I don't think I cried when I got engaged!" she jokes during a confessional.

Kris fills her in that Travis bought a ring at Lorraine Schwartz and plans to propose to Kourtney the following weekend in Santa Barbara, California. "I love you guys and I love Kourtney. I've never felt better or more sure of anything in my life,' Travis tells them. 

"To have this secret now between me and Khloé and Travis is really special because we're so excited," Kris says in her confessional. "One of the biggest things in her life is about to happen and Kourtney has no idea."

Fans "tear up" about Travis's proposal plans:

It looks like tears were flowing both onscreen and off when Travis announced his plans to propose to Kourtney, if these emotional social-media fan reactions are anything to go by:

